Lewis Hamilton in the pound seats

London — Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is the richest sportsperson in the UK with a net worth of £224m, according to the Sunday Times newspaper’s rich list.

Hamilton, who signed a new contract with Mercedes in 2018 worth up to £40m a year, saw his net worth rise by £37m over the past year.

Rory McIlroy, who returned to the top of golf’s world rankings in February for the first time since 2015, is the only other sportsperson to feature on the main rich list with a net worth of £170m.

Wales footballer Gareth Bale, who earns £350,000 a week after tax at Real Madrid, has a net worth of £114m and is the richest sportsperson aged 30 or under.

The young rich list is dominated by sports personalities who account for 18 of the 50 places, with world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the only non-footballer to make the cut.

Joshua earned an estimated £78m from his two fights with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, taking his net worth to £107m.

The 10 richest young sports stars aged 30 or under: 1 Gareth Bale £114m 2 Anthony Joshua £107m, 3 Paul Pogba £50m, 4 Kevin de Bruyne £34.4m, 5 David de Gea £34m, 6 Raheem Sterling £28m, 7 N’Golo Kante £25m, 8 Harry Kane £24m, 9 Daniel Sturridge £22m, 10 Jordan Henderson £21m.

Reuters