This day in history: ‘Thorpedo’ blasts his way into swimming’s record books

Bengaluru — Australian teenager Ian Thorpe wowed the world when he set a new record in the men’s 400m freestyle final in Sydney.

May 13 1998: Chelsea’s Gianfranco Zola scores the winner in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final against VfB Stuttgart at the Rasunda Stadium in Stockholm.

Chelsea skipper Dennis Wise played Zola through with a ball over the top and the Italian’s half-volley flew into the top corner of the net from the edge of the area. It was Chelsea’s second triumph in the competition since they first claimed the trophy in 1971.

May 13 2000: Australia’s Ian Thorpe reacts after setting a new world record in the men’s 400m freestyle final at the Australian Open Swimming Championships in Sydney.

Nicknamed “The Thorpedo”, the 17-year-old broke his own record in 3 min 41.33 sec in the final race, which was also an Olympic selection trial for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Thorpe won five medals at the Games, including gold medals in the 400m freestyle, 4 x 100m freestyle and 4 x 200m freestyle, with world record times in each event.

May 13 2000: The Czech Republic’s Jan Hruska wins the 4.6km individual time trial of the 83rd Giro d’Italia on a course that went past historic landmarks such as the Colosseum and the imperial forums.

Stefano Garzelli topped the general classification to maintain the country’s dominance in the race, with Italian riders winning every race between 1997 and 2007 until Spain’s Alberto Contador claimed the 2008 edition.

May 13 2001: Henrik Stenson held his nerve to win the Benson and Hedges International for his maiden European Tour title at the Belfry.

Having entered the final round with a three-stroke lead, the Swedish rookie overcame challenges from Paul McGinley and Angel Cabrera to secure victory by the same margin with a 13-under-par total of 275.

Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion, has been one of the most consistent players on the European and US PGA Tour over the past two decades, spending more than 300 weeks in the top 10 of the world rankings.

May 13 2003: Australia pose with the Frank Worrell Trophy after defeating West Indies 3-1 in their four-match Test series in the Caribbean.

Despite being without talismanic spinner Shane Warne due to a drugs ban, Australia dominated the series, winning the first three matches before hosts West Indies picked up a consolation win in the final Test.

The visit to West Indies was Australia captain Steve Waugh’s last overseas tour and he retired the following year with an impressive 41-9 win-loss record in Test cricket.

May 13 2009: Thierry Henry and Eric Abidal pose with the Copa del Rey trophy after Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the final at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia.

This was Barca’s first major trophy under manager Pep Guardiola, before they won the Liga and Champions League to complete a historic treble. Henry, Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto’o combined to score 100 goals across all competitions.

May 13 2012: Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen of Lotus lift up Williams’ Pastor Maldonado after his victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Maldonado finished second in qualifying but was bumped up to pole position as Lewis Hamilton, who had qualified in first place, was demoted to the back of the grid due to a technical infringement. Maldonado went on to pick up his maiden race victory, finishing more than three seconds ahead of second-placed Alonso.

May 13 2017: Simona Halep celebrates after successfully defending her Madrid Open title with a 7-5 6-7 (5) 6-2 victory against Kristina Mladenovic.

Halep, playing in her third Madrid Open final in four years, staved off a fightback from 14th seed Mladenovic to become the second woman to retain the title after Serena Williams in 2013.

The Romanian enjoyed a successful clay court season, reaching the final of the Italian Open and French Open before clinching the world No 1 ranking for the first time later that year.

