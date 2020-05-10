Sport / Other Sport

Tennis fans may have to watch French Open on TV

10 May 2020
The Roland Garros courts in Paris, France. Picture: THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

Paris — French tennis chief Bernard Guidicelli says that Roland Garros, already controversially pushed back four months due to the coronavirus, could be staged behind closed doors.

Guidicelli, who said the French Tennis Federation has “no regrets” over its unilateral decision to move the clay court Grand Slam from May 24-June 7 to September 20-October 4, says all options remain on the table.

“We haven’t ruled out any option. Roland Garros is first and foremost a story of matches and players,” he told the Journal du Dimanche. “There is the tournament taking place in the stadium, and the tournament on TV screens.

“Millions of viewers around the world are waiting. Organising it behind closed doors would allow part of the business model — television rights [which account for more than a third of the tournament’s revenues] — to go ahead. This cannot be overlooked.”

The spread of the coronavirus has halted all tennis since mid-March and will not resume until July 13 at the earliest.

Wimbledon has already been cancelled for the first time since World War 2. The US Open, due to take place in New York from August 31-September 13, is also in question with a decision expected in mid-June.

Almost 500,000 fans regularly attend Roland Garros annually. However, an indication of the thinking around the 2020 edition came on Thursday when the French federation decided to reimburse all tickets bought for the original date of the tournament rather than transfer them.

Guidicelli admitted that the start of the rescheduled French Open could even be pushed back a further week to begin on September 27. That would allow a two-week break between the US Open and Roland Garros.

He is adamant that the French federation was right to shift the tournament back by four months with the death toll from the coronavirus in France standing at 26,310 by Saturday night.

“Roland Garros is the driving force of tennis in France, it is what feeds the players in our ecosystem,” added Guidicelli, describing himself as the “good father”. “We think of them first, protecting them. We made a courageous choice and today, no-one regrets it.

“A tournament without a date is a boat without a rudder — we don’t know where we’re going. We positioned ourselves as far in the calendar as possible, anxious not to harm major events, so that no Masters 1000 or any Grand Slam would be affected. The turn of events seems to have proved us right.”

AFP

Rafael Nadal prepared to write off 2020

The tennis star, in the latter stages of his career, is eyeing the 2021 Australian Open, at best
Sport
4 days ago

This day in history: Federer wins his maiden claycourt event

The Swiss player beat Jarkko Nieminen to win the BMW Tennis Open, while Michael Schumacher triumphed in the Spanish Grand Prix
Sport
6 days ago

Tennis ‘needs to hit rock bottom’ for good of the sport

Noah Rubin, ranked 225th in the ATP rankings, hopes tennis can be revamped to help players struggling financially
Sport
2 weeks ago

