This day in history: Federer wins his maiden claycourt event

Bengaluru — May 4 1994: Arsenal beat Parma 1-0 to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Parma were the holders but Arsenal took an early lead through Alan Smith before their resolute defence kept the likes of Gianfranco Zola and Faustino Asprilla at bay.

The competition, which was contested by domestic cup winners in Europe, was later abolished and absorbed into the Uefa Cup in 1999, which was later rebranded the Europa League in 2009.

May 4 2002: Borussia Dortmund celebrate winning the Bundesliga after securing the title on the final day of the season.

Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to pip Bayer Leverkusen to the title by one point, with former Germany international Matthias Sammer winning his only trophy as a manager.

Leverkusen — who had Michael Ballack, Ze Roberto and Lucio in their ranks — were on course for a treble but ended the campaign trophyless after losing to Schalke 04 and Real Madrid in the domestic cup and Champions League finals respectively.

May 4 2003: Roger Federer beats Jarkko Nieminen of Finland 6-1 6-4 to win the BMW Tennis Open final match in Munich.

Top seed Federer lifted the title having not dropped a set to win his maiden crown at the claycourt event.

Though Federer would be ousted in the French Open first round later that month, he went on to win his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

May 4 2003: Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher wins the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona.