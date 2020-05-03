Snaith Racing backs decision over grant exclusion

Snaith Racing, one of SA’s biggest training establishments, has come to the defence of the Racing Association (RA) after its decision to exclude KwaZulu-Natal owners from a grant due to Covid-19.

In a media statement last week, RA chair Brian Riley announced that a grant of R500 per horse would be paid to owners in Gauteng, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape to cover the first half of May.

If racing has not resumed by May 16, this amount would increase by R500 to cover the whole month.

The money would be paid to trainers to assist with the welfare of the horse on the owners’ behalf.

This resulted in vigorous debate on social media — notably the Sporting Post website. One poster stated: “It’s so unfair when you pick and choose — all owners should be treated alike.”

Another said: “I’ve got to think whether I want to be in this game of discrimination.”

Snaith Racing was quick to post on the same website that they considered the RA had not only acted correctly but also felt “the new RA team have done a superb job under the circumstances in a short time with the high ball they have been thrown”.

“This grant is funded by the Racing Association through nominations and declarations received by owners in Phumelela country all year round. The amount is substantial — over R14m annually.

“The nominations and declarations in KZN go directly to Gold Circle. On the RA members application form there is only options for Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape or Gauteng membership — you can view this on their website. KZN has never been included.”