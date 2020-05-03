A young McIlroy’s pink-letter day

Bengaluru — The North of Ireland Amateur Open in 2005 was not an event expected to produce much glamour, but a 16-year-old Rory McIlroy was dressed to impress. His snow-white turtleneck and pants were underlined by a pink belt as well as a pink stripe running across his back.

His hat, also a lighter shade of pink, covered his blonde curls as he embarked on his first headline-grabbing assault on par — a record-breaking round of 11-under 61 at the iconic Royal Portrush.

“The confidence I had, and the cockiness I had at 16, sometimes I think I have to rediscover that a little bit,” said McIlroy, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman concedes he cannot recollect many shot-by-shot accounts of his rounds, but he certainly can for that particular one.

“Once I got to nine-under through 16, I thought if I could par the remaining two and set the new record that would be pretty special,” he said.

In fact, he came home with five straight birdies to sign for a round, which no-one will be able to match or surpass due to the recent redesign of the course.

McIlroy has since collected 18 titles on the US PGA Tour, including four Majors, and is a shoo-in for a spot in the Hall of Fame.