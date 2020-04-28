Sport / Other Sport

Tokyo 2021 Olympics in doubt

Games chief says next year’s Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic remains a threat

28 April 2020 - 15:25 Agency Staff
A man wearing a protective face mask jogs past a wall which depicts the mascot for the 2020 Olympics, which were postponed to 2021 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28 2020. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
A man wearing a protective face mask jogs past a wall which depicts the mascot for the 2020 Olympics, which were postponed to 2021 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28 2020. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Tokyo — The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will have to be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control by 2021, the organising committee’s president has warned, ruling out further delays.

The comments, in an interview with a Japanese sports daily published on Tuesday, come as medical experts doubted whether the pandemic can be  contained sufficiently by 2021 to hold an event drawing participants and spectators from around the world.

The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, now scheduled to open on July 23 2021.

But Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori was categorical when asked by the Nikkan Sports daily whether the Games could be delayed until 2022 if the pandemic remained a threat in 2021. He said: “No. In that case, it’s cancelled.”

Mori said the Games had been cancelled previously only in wartime, and said the battle against coronavirus was like  “fighting an invisible enemy”.

If the virus is successfully contained: “we’ll hold the Olympics in peace next summer”, he said. “Mankind is betting on it.”

Masa Takaya, a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson, declined to comment on a possible cancellation of the Games, and told reporters that Mori’s remarks were based on “the chairman’s own thoughts”.

AFP

