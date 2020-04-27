To drive or not to drive? that is the question

Closing golf courses was interesting, especially when several groups in Britain then wanted the same courses to be opened for the use of walkers, both with and without dogs.

How anyone, applying common sense, can believe that it is less dangerous to walk, than it is to make the same journey while also hitting a golf ball occasionally (OK, maybe more than occasionally for some golfers) is fascinating.

Before addressing the question of whether to drive or not to drive on the golf course, let’s recap the progress of this killer virus to date, by comparing its affect with some of 2019’s global statistics:

Total deaths (about) — 60-million

Cancer (all types) — 9.6-million

Tobacco direct — 7-million

Road accidents — 1.25-million

Tobacco indirect — 1.2-million

Drowning — 1.2-million

HIV (end 2018) — 750,000

Influenza — 650,000

Malaria — 450,000

Coronavirus — 207,724 (at the time of writing)

Armed conflicts: 100,000

Sobering numbers, within which alcohol, in the US, comes in third after tobacco and a poor diet with a lack of physical activity.

The old saying goes that in a crisis you are not judged by what you have done, but by what you do next.

Therefore, if this virus is going to be around for any length of time and the indications are that it will, any future planning should be seen in the context of diseases such as the Black Death and the H1N1 (Spanish Flu) virus both of which were in circulation for some years.

The latter caused up to 50-million deaths, having infected an estimated 500-million people — a third of the world’s population at the time.

The Black Death is regarded as the worst pandemic in human history. After its peak, in the middle of the 1300s, it has been estimated that the final death toll could have been as high as 200-million people in Asia, North Africa and Europe.

Necessity is said to be the mother of invention and recently a pharmaceutical group sent me a message announcing Covid-19 testing in the safety of your own car.