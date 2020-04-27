Sport / Other Sport

To drive or not to drive? that is the question

27 April 2020 - 22:12 John Cockayne
Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Closing golf courses was interesting, especially when several groups in Britain then wanted the same courses to be opened for the use of walkers, both with and without dogs.

How anyone, applying common sense, can believe that it is less dangerous to walk, than it is to make the same journey while also hitting a golf ball occasionally (OK, maybe more than occasionally for some golfers) is fascinating.

Before addressing the question of whether to drive or not to drive on the golf course, let’s recap the progress of this killer virus to date, by comparing its affect with some of 2019’s global statistics:

Total deaths (about) — 60-million

Cancer (all types) — 9.6-million

Tobacco direct — 7-million

Road accidents — 1.25-million

Tobacco indirect — 1.2-million

Drowning — 1.2-million

HIV (end 2018) — 750,000

Influenza — 650,000

Malaria — 450,000

Coronavirus — 207,724 (at the time of writing)

Armed conflicts: 100,000

Sobering numbers, within which alcohol, in the US, comes in third after tobacco and a poor diet with a lack of physical activity.

The old saying goes that in a crisis you are not judged by what you have done, but by what you do next.

Therefore, if this virus is going to be around for any length of time and the indications are that it will, any future planning should be seen in the context of diseases such as the Black Death and the H1N1 (Spanish Flu) virus both of which were in circulation for some years.

The latter caused up to 50-million deaths, having infected an estimated 500-million people — a third of the world’s population at the time.

The Black Death is regarded as the worst pandemic in human history. After its peak, in the middle of the 1300s, it has been estimated that the final death toll could have been as high as 200-million people in Asia, North Africa and Europe.

Necessity is said to be the mother of invention and recently a pharmaceutical group sent me a message announcing Covid-19 testing in the safety of your own car.

Whoever initiated this obviously never uses the roads, which, especially in SA with its lunatic mainstream of careless, selfish and plain idiotic drivers, are not a place where I feel safe.

Seeing the list and the car testing option, a stand-up comic might comment that as fewer people die from swimming, he would prefer to be tested in his pool and that people who smoke while they are driving anywhere near water, are bad insurance risks.

However, the reality is that we have never shut down the world economy because of any of these other acknowledged killers.

Golf is a soft target and despite individual circumstances, the government decided to issue strict lockdown protocols, creating a no-exceptions, one-fits-all list of requirements.

In effect, even in environments where you can practise social distancing, such as those found in low-density golf estates, exceptions could not be permitted.

Telling a family, living in a shack in an informal settlement, not to go out, when as part of an elite living on an estate, you can jog, play golf and walk your dog is a tough ask.

It becomes even tougher for any government, which is the direct cause of too many people still living in informal settlements with no running water or sanitation.

Golf is not a team sport with the close contact issues faced in other ball games. Social distancing would make a soccer referee’s job a lot easier during many of the game’s phases such as corner kicks.

Many golf clubs also made proactive efforts to accommodate social distancing to ensure no contact with the flags or holes, allowing only 2-balls on course and with one player per golf buggy, marking their own scorecard.

These initiatives were to no avail in advance of what many see to be a blunt instrument — the total lockdown.

However, the groundwork has been done to enable golf courses to open as soon as the regulations change. This is good news, because the golf business, at every level, is a big employer with estimates of the workforce size ranging from 40,000 to 70,000.

The increasing mechanisation of course maintenance programmes and the use of golf buggies has reduced course staff numbers and the casual labour opportunities offered by caddying.

However the number is significant, so the sooner golf courses are reopened the better it will be for employees and their dependants and so as to provide safe and healthy exercise for the game’s participants.

That said, the government’s intent to draft in another 70,000 soldiers does not augur well for an immediate end to the lockdown’s restrictions.

However, it is not always bad news and though it looks as if my golf clubs will continue to miss their daily throw, my ageing Mercedes’ petrol consumption has perked up considerably and I am now getting a month’s travel for each litre.

JOHN COCKAYNE: Will pandemic be endgame for golf tourism?

Affluent overseas travellers might prefer to spend their time in home countries after lockdowns are lifted
Opinion
6 days ago

Some of the most unexpected wins in golf’s Majors

2019 was the year Tiger went on the prowl again and put 10 winless years at golf’s highest table behind him
Sport
1 week ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: Staying home, watching reruns: as good as it gets?

Golf's calendar has been decimated, and there is little to do except take in old tournaments
Opinion
1 week ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: Free drops, rats and drainpipes: how will the golf business emerge?

Golf is a game that does not have a referee, but the game’s business may have to be policed after the lockdown
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: It’s ignore the quadruple lockdown bogey and try surviving for golf clubs

Venues with reserves will be able to resume trading once the pandemic is over
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Disqualified candidates win right to stand in ...
Sport
2.
Danny Jordaan vs Gay Mokoena in Safa spat
Sport / Soccer
3.
Formula One gears up for July start in Austria
Sport
4.
Cricket chiefs push ahead with plans for T20 ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Tests will push Super Rugby around the 2020 ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

British Open postponed until 2021

Sport / Other Sport

Sunshine Tour comes to rescue of golfers and caddies

Sport / Other Sport

Doug Sanders, ‘Peacock of the Fairways’, dies

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.