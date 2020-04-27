To drive or not to drive? that is the question
Closing golf courses was interesting, especially when several groups in Britain then wanted the same courses to be opened for the use of walkers, both with and without dogs.
How anyone, applying common sense, can believe that it is less dangerous to walk, than it is to make the same journey while also hitting a golf ball occasionally (OK, maybe more than occasionally for some golfers) is fascinating.
Before addressing the question of whether to drive or not to drive on the golf course, let’s recap the progress of this killer virus to date, by comparing its affect with some of 2019’s global statistics:
Total deaths (about) — 60-million
Cancer (all types) — 9.6-million
Tobacco direct — 7-million
Road accidents — 1.25-million
Tobacco indirect — 1.2-million
Drowning — 1.2-million
HIV (end 2018) — 750,000
Influenza — 650,000
Malaria — 450,000
Coronavirus — 207,724 (at the time of writing)
Armed conflicts: 100,000
Sobering numbers, within which alcohol, in the US, comes in third after tobacco and a poor diet with a lack of physical activity.
The old saying goes that in a crisis you are not judged by what you have done, but by what you do next.
Therefore, if this virus is going to be around for any length of time and the indications are that it will, any future planning should be seen in the context of diseases such as the Black Death and the H1N1 (Spanish Flu) virus both of which were in circulation for some years.
The latter caused up to 50-million deaths, having infected an estimated 500-million people — a third of the world’s population at the time.
The Black Death is regarded as the worst pandemic in human history. After its peak, in the middle of the 1300s, it has been estimated that the final death toll could have been as high as 200-million people in Asia, North Africa and Europe.
Necessity is said to be the mother of invention and recently a pharmaceutical group sent me a message announcing Covid-19 testing in the safety of your own car.
Whoever initiated this obviously never uses the roads, which, especially in SA with its lunatic mainstream of careless, selfish and plain idiotic drivers, are not a place where I feel safe.
Seeing the list and the car testing option, a stand-up comic might comment that as fewer people die from swimming, he would prefer to be tested in his pool and that people who smoke while they are driving anywhere near water, are bad insurance risks.
However, the reality is that we have never shut down the world economy because of any of these other acknowledged killers.
Golf is a soft target and despite individual circumstances, the government decided to issue strict lockdown protocols, creating a no-exceptions, one-fits-all list of requirements.
In effect, even in environments where you can practise social distancing, such as those found in low-density golf estates, exceptions could not be permitted.
Telling a family, living in a shack in an informal settlement, not to go out, when as part of an elite living on an estate, you can jog, play golf and walk your dog is a tough ask.
It becomes even tougher for any government, which is the direct cause of too many people still living in informal settlements with no running water or sanitation.
Golf is not a team sport with the close contact issues faced in other ball games. Social distancing would make a soccer referee’s job a lot easier during many of the game’s phases such as corner kicks.
Many golf clubs also made proactive efforts to accommodate social distancing to ensure no contact with the flags or holes, allowing only 2-balls on course and with one player per golf buggy, marking their own scorecard.
These initiatives were to no avail in advance of what many see to be a blunt instrument — the total lockdown.
However, the groundwork has been done to enable golf courses to open as soon as the regulations change. This is good news, because the golf business, at every level, is a big employer with estimates of the workforce size ranging from 40,000 to 70,000.
The increasing mechanisation of course maintenance programmes and the use of golf buggies has reduced course staff numbers and the casual labour opportunities offered by caddying.
However the number is significant, so the sooner golf courses are reopened the better it will be for employees and their dependants and so as to provide safe and healthy exercise for the game’s participants.
That said, the government’s intent to draft in another 70,000 soldiers does not augur well for an immediate end to the lockdown’s restrictions.
However, it is not always bad news and though it looks as if my golf clubs will continue to miss their daily throw, my ageing Mercedes’ petrol consumption has perked up considerably and I am now getting a month’s travel for each litre.