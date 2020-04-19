Breakthrough season: Recalling Nadal’s breakthrough in Monte Carlo

Paris — Rafael Nadal celebrated the 15th anniversary of his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday, a victory that sparked a breakthrough season, a maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros and set the Spaniard on the road to becoming one of the sport’s greatest players.

Nadal was just 18 when he beat Guillermo Coria in the 2005 Monte Carlo final. Two years earlier, he had offered tennis a glimpse of the future when, at 16, he stunned French Open champion Albert Costa on the famous red clay on the shores of the Mediterranean.

His 2005 triumph was one of 11 titles Nadal captured that year — eight of them on clay at Costa do Sauipe, Acapulco, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, the French Open, Bastad and Stuttgart.

He also proved he was no slow-court bully, ending the year with hard-court victories in Canada, Beijing and Madrid.

That success was also reflected in the rankings. At the end of 2004, he was at 51; fast forward 12 months and he was the world No 2.

Among his 85-trophy career haul, 11 have come in Monte Carlo including a record eight consecutively from 2005-2012 and three more from 2016-2018. In 76 matches at the event, he has lost just five times.

Despite his maiden victory in Monte Carlo, however, Nadal was not sounding confident about his chances at Roland Garros later that season.

“No, no, no. I am not favourite, no. It’s my first Roland Garros,” the teenager told reporters in faltering English, a language he was gradually mastering thanks to lessons of “20 minutes, 30 minutes” every day.

“I am playing good now, but I don’t know at the French Open if I’m going to play good or I’m going to play bad.”

He need not have worried. Just weeks later in Paris, Nadal beat Roger Federer in the semifinals and the now forgotten Mariano Puerta in the final, coming from a set down.

Eleven more Roland Garros crowns have followed for a Grand Slam haul of 19, just one behind Federer’s record 20.

Had it not been for a career-long struggle with wrist and knee problems — which kept him out of nine majors — that figure would likely have been even more impressive.

The coronavirus crisis has robbed Nadal of the opportunity to clinch a 12th Monte Carlo title. However, the pause has given rivals time to reflect on Nadal’s 15 years at the top, with 209 weeks in the world No 1 spot. He has not dropped out of the top 10 since Monte Carlo in 2005.