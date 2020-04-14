Sport / Other Sport

Racing Association rides to the rescue as it pledges R13.1m

14 April 2020 - 15:58 David Mollett



Detractors of the Racing Association (RA) — whose primary task is to look after racehorse owners — have criticised it for riding the sport’s wave for all its worth but ending up in the surf.

So, as those entities who are the backbone of the sport struggle with the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic, action now taken by the association — and spelled out in a letter to members by acting chairman Brian Riley — will be as welcome as a lighthouse beacon.

 Riley and his board members have evidently got around a table and tried to work out what needs to be done. Many owners will applaud the RA’s decision to contribute R13.1m towards stakes in Phumelela regions and the Western Cape from May to July to help mitigate the reduction in stakes.

The letter states that the racing operators’ businesses have been under significant pressure with virtually no revenue being generated. “The current lockdown has caused considerable disruption to the income streams of horse racing operators to the extent that our operator Phumelela can no longer afford to honour the existing stakes agreement.

“If the lockdown is lifted, racing will recommence on May 1 but Phumelela can only afford 40% of the amounts contracted to the stakes agreement for May. Stakes paid by Phumelela for June would depend on the income recovered in May.”

So while the RA contribution will be applauded Riley did add a word of caution. “The RA has some cash reserves but they are insufficient to render this kind of support for an extended period.”

The situation is not dissimilar to that in Ontario in Canada where owners have been given access to unused prize money to help pay for the keep of their horses during the state’s lockdown, which started on March 23. That money has been made available by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, but there is no such assistance here so the RA is coming to the rescue in SA.

Phumelela and Kenilworth Racing have expressed their gratitude to the RA for its support without which these minor stakes levels would be significantly lower.

Vee Moodley, CEO of the National Horseracing Authority, says the agency is making “a co-ordinated representation to the government on behalf of the SA racing industry to enable its resumption after lockdown is lifted, under whatever government restrictions are implemented”.

The big question is whether pencilling in the end of April for the lockdown to be lifted is wishful thinking. One panellist on SABC1 last week predicted that “the lockdown could last till September”.

At least one can venture that the sport will be ready if given the green light. Gold Circle, which runs racing in KwaZulu-Natal, hopes to resume at the beginning of May and has indicated that the Vodacom Durban July would be put back to the end of July and the Gold Cup to the end of August.

If Turffontein can resume on May 2, the programme will include the grade 1 Horse Chestnut Stakes, the SA Derby and SA Oaks. The Western Cape would stage the first leg of the Three-Year-Old Winter Series on the same day.

