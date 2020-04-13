Why Tiger feels uncomfortable with Masters jacket

Los Angeles — Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods says he cannot help feeling the green jacket he claimed for winning the Masters in 2019 does not belong in his locker anymore.

The 44-year-old Woods does not like the idea of holding on to the coveted sports coat due to the worldwide coronavirus epidemic that led to the 2020 Masters tournament being postponed until November. The pandemic “has been a shock to all of us. We know it’s still going to continue to get worse. It’s a very difficult situation, a very difficult time, a unique time in history,” Woods told CBS TV on Sunday.

The US broadcaster replayed Woods’ stunning comeback victory with the five-time Masters winner adding his own commentary from his home in Florida. Woods said it felt odd not to be in full training for a Major and also to be keeping the winner’s jacket for another seven months.

“This is not the way I wanted to have the jacket for a longer period of time,” he said. “Come Masters Tuesday, after our Champions dinner, we put our jackets back up in our lockers, and the next person who gets to take it off the grounds is the champion that particular week.

“So hopefully we’ll have it in November, and we’ll be able to compete for it.”

The Masters has been rescheduled for November 12-15. Woods says he was raring to go and would have been healthy for this year’s event. “Yes, I would have been good to go,” he said. “Mind and body were coming together. I was not my normal self [earlier in the week], and all of my normal pre-Major championship self.