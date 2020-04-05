Horse racing in Australia and Asia keep up the pace

Sydney — Punters in the UK had to make do with a virtual Grand National this weekend, but in Australia and Asia they are still able to enjoy a flutter on the real thing, albeit online.

Sydney’s autumn racing festival burst out of the gates on Saturday to little fanfare on an Australia Derby Day held without the customary throngs of well-dressed spectators.

Royal Randwick racecourse was open to “essential” Racing New South Wales and Australian Turf Club staff, as well as a handful of participants and media.

Owners were kept away as jockeys competed in the first day of the $12m “The Championships”, though the day’s races were broadcast live with bets taken online.

Champion New Zealand trainer Murray Baker recorded a fifth win in the Derby with Quick Thinker and one he is likely never to forget — he had to watch it from his sofa at home in Cambridge on the other side of the Tasman Sea.

“When you’re in lockdown, any win is good,” Baker told the Sun-Herald newspaper. “We’ve got no horses here, there are no cars driving past, so it’s quite eerie,” Baker said before revealing how he would celebrate.

“I can have a beer,” he said. “I’ll have more than one.”