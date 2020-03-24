Burning underpants and a dead jaguar: Olympic torch relays gone wrong

Tokyo — From a jaguar on the loose to an elaborate hoax involving burning underwear, the Olympic torch relay has had its fair share of mishaps.

As Japan downscales the 2020 relay due to concerns over the new coronavirus, here is a look back at some of the trials and tribulations of the event, first run ahead of the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

Probably the most memorable stunt surrounding the torch relay came in 1956 when an Australian student, Barry Larkin, fooled crowds with a homemade torch topped by burning underpants.

Larkin managed to get his torch — a wooden chair leg crowned with a metal pudding container holding the fiery underwear — up the stairs of Sydney’s Town Hall and deliver it to city mayor Pat Hills, cheered on by tens of thousands.

The university student even arranged his own fake motorcycle escort but when he started to run out from the crowd, he found himself flanked by genuine police outriders as the crowd closed in around him.

The mayor sensed nothing wrong as he took the flame from Larkin, giving the first part of his prepared remarks before realising something was amiss.

A 17-year-old jaguar named Juma was lined up for photos as the torch passed through the Amazon in northern Brazil during the relay for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

But Juma escaped its handlers and four tranquilliser darts fired at the animal failed to slow it down. After it threatened a vet, soldiers opened fire on the jaguar — in danger of extinction and the symbol of the Amazon — and shot and killed it.