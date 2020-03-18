Sport / Other Sport

PGA Championship put off over virus fears

Organisers hope to reschedule May 14-17 tournament to later in the year

18 March 2020 - 17:11 Andrew Both
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK

Cary — The PGA Championship scheduled for May 14-17 has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday, saying it hoped to reschedule the event for the summer.

The PGA Tour, a separate body which runs the game’s biggest weekly circuit, has cancelled its schedule until at least May 10. The PGA Championship, one of the sport’s four men’s Majors, was due to be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

“We are and have been working in concert with [PGA Tour] commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all.

“We are all hopeful for a great outcome ... and look forward to hopefully [playing the event] at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so.”

The news follows a previous announcement by Augusta National that it had postponed the Masters, the first Major of the year that had been scheduled for April 9-12.

Augusta National offered no hint as to when it planned to play the tournament, though October looms as the most likely time if the coronavirus has subsided.

With the first two Majors postponed, the focus turns to the June 18-21 US Open at Winged Foot in New York and the July 16-19 British Open at Royal St George’s in Kent, both of which for now are still on schedule.

The US Open, however, on Tuesday cancelled the first qualifying stage for an event that usually receives about 9,000 entries.

Meanwhile, news that the PGA Tour will shut down until at least May 10 means that nine non-Major events have been scrapped, starting with last week’s $15m Players Championship, which was called off after one round.

“As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the tour will be working with our tournament organisations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA Tour schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season,” the tour said.

The earliest the tour could resume would be May 21-24 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Reuters

Japan Olympic Committee chief tests positive for virus

Kozo Tashima may have contracted coronavirus in Europe and officials insist the summer Games will take place in July
Sport
22 hours ago

SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus

Percy Tau is in line for Championship and Cup medals with Club Brugge if the season is completed
Sport
22 hours ago

IOC digs in its heels over Tokyo Games despite mounting dissent

Committee remains committed to staging event, saying measures against coronavirus are succeeding
Sport
1 hour ago

Sharks happy for a break as Super Rugby put on hold

Games have been called off due to the coronavirus, with the Durban side leading the log
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Pieter-Steph du Toit escapes leg amputation after ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Pitso Mosimane takes a dig at PSL prosecutor ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs and Pirates keep training, but Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Comrades sets date for decision on 2020 down run
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Japan Olympic Committee chief tests positive for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Russia to test coronavirus vaccine prototype on animals

World

Cape Town closures as coronavirus heads to town

National

Sars staff on high alert over coronavirus

National

Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners on coronavirus fears

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.