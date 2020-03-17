Sport / Other Sport

French Open among top events put on hold

Organisers postpone tennis tournament to September as soccer body Uefa delays European Championship

17 March 2020 - 19:44 Agency Staff
Staff cover to main court at the Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Picture: THOMAS SAMSON / AFP
Staff cover to main court at the Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Picture: THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

Paris — The French Open tennis tournament was one of many major sporting events to be postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

Uefa has postponed the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July, until 2021 after holding crisis meetings on Tuesday, European football’s governing body announced.

“The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the Covid-19 emergency, to be completed,” Uefa said in a statement.

The Africa Cup of Nations Championship, scheduled for April in Cameroon, has been postponed indefinitely, the African Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

This summer’s Copa America in Argentina and Colombia was on Tuesday postponed by a year to 2021, organisers CONMEBOL said. The Copa, South America’s main men’s continental competition, was scheduled to run between June 11 and July 11, and for the first time in two countries, featuring 12 teams including invitees Australia and Qatar.

The French Open has been postponed until September 20-October 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak, organisers of the season’s second Grand Slam said on Tuesday.

It was initially scheduled to be played from May 24-June 7.

“In order to guarantee the health and safety of all those involved in the preparation of the tournament, the French Tennis Federation decided to organise the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20 September to 4 October 2020,” the French tennis federation said in a statement.

“While no-one today can predict what the health situation will be like on May 18 [when qualifications were due to start], the lockdown measures in force make it impossible to prepare for it and therefore to organise it on the dates initially planned.”

The brand new roof on the main Philippe Chatrier court has already been installed but was not in service yet and needed more testing until the end of April, said officials.

Reuters, AFP

