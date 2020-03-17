French Open among top events put on hold

Paris — The French Open tennis tournament was one of many major sporting events to be postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

Uefa has postponed the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July, until 2021 after holding crisis meetings on Tuesday, European football’s governing body announced.

“The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the Covid-19 emergency, to be completed,” Uefa said in a statement.

The Africa Cup of Nations Championship, scheduled for April in Cameroon, has been postponed indefinitely, the African Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

This summer’s Copa America in Argentina and Colombia was on Tuesday postponed by a year to 2021, organisers CONMEBOL said. The Copa, South America’s main men’s continental competition, was scheduled to run between June 11 and July 11, and for the first time in two countries, featuring 12 teams including invitees Australia and Qatar.

The French Open has been postponed until September 20-October 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak, organisers of the season’s second Grand Slam said on Tuesday.