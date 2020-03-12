Russia fined $10m and gets Olympic penalty over mass doping

Moscow — The Russian athletics federation has been fined $10m for breaching anti-doping rules and a maximum of 10 Russian track and field athletes will be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals, World Athletics said on Thursday.

Russia’s athletics federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes in the country.

Yet some of its officials and senior coaches have since been involved in doping scandals, undermining the country’s efforts to have the ban lifted.

World Athletics, the sport’s global governing body, said on Thursday that it was limiting the number of Russians who could be eligible to compete in track and field as neutrals at this year’s Tokyo Olympics to 10.

It also reinstated the process by which Russian athletes can apply to compete internationally as neutrals after demonstrating that they train in a doping-free environment.

That vetting process will, once again, be suspended if Russia fails to pay half the $10m fine by July 1, World Athletics said.

World Athletics stopped clearing Russians to compete internationally in November last year. That followed the provisional suspension of the federation’s president at the time, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, and six other people for having provided false explanations and forged documents to justify missed doping tests by high-jumper Danil Lysenko.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the body’s council felt “severely let down” by the federation’s previous administration and that it had approved new criteria for its reinstatement, including additional oversight by international experts based in Russia.