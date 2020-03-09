Got The Greenlight’s odds slashed for Durban July after Classic win

Bookmaker reaction to Got The Greenlight’s win in Saturday’s SA Classic at Turffontein has been to slash the colt’s Vodacom Durban July odds from 75-1 to 20-1.

This is the latest price offered by Hollywoodbets, who have Rainbow Bridge as the early July favourite at 11-2.

Strangely, another leading bookmaker firm, World Sports Betting, had Got The Greenlight as a 66-1 chance on their website at 10am on Monday. One can only speculate that they had not updated their market.

If, on the other hand, they are offering 66-1 (and 198-25 a place) for SA’s most famous race, it is probable they will be swamped by punters — including trainer Joe Soma.

One punter remarked on Saturday: “It’s amazing how Joe Soma keeps finding a grade 1 winner every three or four years.”

That is a fair assessment as the Turffontein trainer, who is always willing to give information to the media, has had a number of top horses through his hands. The winners stretch back nine years when he saddled Happy Landing to win the grade 1 President’s Champions Challenge.

After Saturday’s success by 14-1 chance with Got The Greenlight, Soma said he had a number of options for the son of Gimmethegreenlight, including the Daily News 2000 and the July.

The three-year-old was bred at Nadeson Park Stud, and it was a red-letter day for the stallion Gimmethegreenlight, who stands at Varsfontein Stud, as he was responsible for the first three runners past the post.

From a good draw, Green Laser, this column's selection to run second, did take the R300,000 runner-up cheque, with Youcanthurrylove finishing third. The latter should go well in the SA Derby.

Summer Pudding, who kept her unbeaten record in the SA Fillies Classic, is a 28-1 shot with Hollywoodbets for the July. The Silvano filly was the big winner on the afternoon for trainer Paul Peter, who is enjoying an outstanding season.

Rio’s Winter, just a neck behind Summer Pudding in the Gauteng Guineas, was expected to mount a challenge but failed to do so from her No 1 draw. To put it mildly, trainer Stephen Moffatt did not feel this was one of Piere Strydom’s best rides.

With Ikigai only fifth in the SA Classic, Cirillo saved the day for trainer Sean Tarry and owner Chris van Niekerk with a decisive victory over stablemate Tierra Del Fuego in the grade 2 Betting World Hawaii Stakes.

Soma sends two runners, Maroon Bells (fifth race) and African Adventure (seventh race), to Tuesday’s meeting at the Vaal. Both have solid each-way chances, though Maroon Bells faces a tough opponent in Binky, who will be a warm order to finally leave the maiden ranks.

African Adventure will sport blinkers in the seventh race in which his principal rivals are likely to be Enrique and Paul Matchett’s four-year-old Tough Choice.

Trainer Alec Laird bagged a double at Turffontein on Saturday and his well-bred three-year-old Ocean Forest makes plenty of appeal in the first leg of the jackpot.

Selections:

1st Race: (3) The IT Factor (11) Motheroftheworld (10) Majesty Rhea (8) Secret Glider

2nd Race: (3) Intothemystic (1) Soul Connection (12) Roger The Dodger (4) Great Pretender

3rd Race: (1) Single Red Rose (2) Allez Les Bleu (4) Western Vision (6) Curious Mind

4th Race: (2) Ocean Forest (3) Cast The Dice (4) Dance Class (6) Maculate

5th Race: (1) Binky (3) Maroon Bells (7) Grey Street (2) Kratos Power

6th Race: (1) Evening Bell (6) Plum Field (9) Ration My Passion (8) Passion Peach

7th Race: (4) Enrique (12) Tough Choice (7) African Adventure (1) Nimcha

8th Race: (10) Jenny McGee (1) Cals Crush (2) Wild N Grey (8) Persica