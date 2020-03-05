Tarry and Van Niekerk could plunder big races on classic day

Trainer Sean Tarry and leading owner Chris van Niekerk have huge representation at Saturday’s classic day meeting at Turffontein and could capture three of the feature races on the card.

The champion trainer takes a battalion of 22 horses to the city track and has form runners in Ikigai and Shango (SA Classic), Slalom Queen (Storm Bird Stakes) and Tierra Del Fuego in the grade 2 Hawaii Stakes.

After his success in the Gauteng Guineas, Ikigai is the narrow favourite over stablemate Shango in the R1,5m SA Classic. The son of Vercingetorix is enjoying an outstanding season and boasts four wins and two seconds from six starts.

The colt has the advantage of a better draw than Shango and — after this writer interviewed Gavin Lerena, rider of the latter at the Vaal on Tuesday — it looks as if Ikigai may come out on top.

“I'm sure Mr Tarry will have him [Shango] in good fettle, but he was suffering from a temperature four weeks ago. Despite the wide draw he should be competitive though he’ll probably be at his best in the SA Derby,” said Lerena.

Mike de Kock’s New Zealand-bred gelding Frosted Gold finished less than two lengths behind Ikigai in the Gauteng Guineas and will have his supporters from a favourable draw. The grey should appreciate Saturday’s longer distance.

It is interesting that trainer Joe Soma has engaged experienced Cape rider Bernard Fayd’Herbe for the ride on last season’s top juvenile Got The Greenlight. Though the colt did not cut much ice in his two starts in the Cape season, he could well be a factor back on home turf.

Youcanthurrylove is highly regarded by trainer Fabian Habib, but his runner has two lengths to find with Green Laser on Guineas form. Robbie Sage’s colt could earn a decent place cheque.

The stallion Skitt Skizzle, who stands at Bosworth Farm Stud, has made a successful start to his stud career and his son Tierra Del Fuego steps up to grade 2 company in the sixth race, the Hawaii Stakes.

With five wins from his last six starts, Tierra Del Fuego has developed into a talented performer and is another Van Niekerk-owned runner who could make it a memorable day for SA’s top owner.

Van Niekerk’s silks will also be carried by Luke Ferraris on Cirillo and a case can be made for him as he is better off at the weights with “Tierra” compared to their clash at the Vaal on Christmas Eve 2019.

Latin Opus did the job for Van Niekerk and this writer when successful at the Vaal on Tuesday and some of those winnings will be invested on Slalom Queen in the fourth race, the Storm Bird Stakes.

Punters will have to wait to see if Warren Kennedy is fit enough to partner Paul Peter’s unbeaten colt War Room, but that Tarry has decided to take on the males with his filly suggests he feels she is up to the task.

Slalom Queen, a daughter of Querari, stopped the clock in 57.4 sec when opening her account at the Vaal and she will receive 4.5kg from War Room.

While many pundits will view Summer Pudding as the best bet of the meeting in the SA Fillies Classic, the small stable of Stephen Moffatt could upset the apple cart with their Oratorio filly Rio’s Winter.

“She’s drawn in pole position, Piere [Strydom] is confident she’ll get the trip and she moved well in a sprint-up last Saturday,” enthused Moffatt at the Vaal on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Summer Pudding goes to post unbeaten in four starts and — as she is bred to enjoy the 1,800m and further — has a real shout of taking the Triple Tiara.

Mill Queen, winner of the Starling Stakes, is not certain to stay 1,800m and an outsider for quartet bets could be Dancing Feather, who raids from KwaZulu-Natal.

Selections

1st Race: (6) Roman Royalty (2) Peaceontherocks (4) Sapphire Rock (1) Arabella Queen

2nd Race: (14) Sacred Dawn (2) Bassam (3) Ideal Wolff (1) Golden Tune

3rd Race: (1) Miracle Flight (2) Due Diligence (4) Varina (6) Ecstatic Green

4th Race: (3) Slalom Queen (1) War Room (2) Karnallie (7) Winter Stories

5th Race: (13) Querari Ferrari (9) Lady Of Steel (1) Running Brave (11) Green Top

6th Race: (7) Tierra Del Fuego (4) Buffalo Bill Cody (5) Van Halen (3) Cirillo

7th Race: (2) Rio’s Winter (1) Summer Pudding (3) Mill Queen (11) Dancing Feather

8th Race: (2) Ikigai (3) Frosted Gold (5) Green Laser (1) Shango

9th Race: (3) Green Haze (2) Divine Odyssey (1) Hero’s Honour (5) D’Arrivee

10th Race: (3) Chiengo (7) Glider Pilot (4) Flichity By Farr (1) Dawn Assault

11th Race: (5) Chief Of State (7) Mythical Bolt (6) State Trooper (2) Valbonne

12th Race: (4) Solarize (7) Viper Jet (14) Grindelwald (11) Gemcutter