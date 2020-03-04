Sport / Other Sport

Concern for trainer Peter as jockey Kennedy sidelined with illness

Regular jockey is stood down by the medical officer after the fifth race at the Vaal on Tuesday

04 March 2020 - 15:19 David Mollett
Picture: RUSSEL ROBERTS
Trainer Paul Peter has a big problem before Saturday’s Classic meeting at Turffontein — his regular jockey Warren Kennedy has flu and faces a race against time to get the go-ahead to ride.

Kennedy — as far in front in this season’s jockeys’ championship as Liverpool in the Premier League — was stood down by the medical officer after the fifth race at the Vaal on Tuesday. He missed eight booked mounts at Greyville on Wednesday.

Peter, who is in fifth place in the national trainers’ log, has three fancied runners at Saturday’s big meeting — Summer Pudding in the SA Fillies Classic, unbeaten War Room in the Storm Bird Stakes and another unbeaten juvenile, Miracle Flight, in the Ruffian Stakes. Kennedy is booked to partner all three horses.

It is likely Kennedy will also miss Thursday’s meeting at the Vaal where Peter, who signed for 27 yearlings at last Friday’s BSA Cape Yearling Sale in Paarl, is due to saddle four runners.

The pick of the quartet should be three-year-old Empress Josephine who will have many supporters after her close second at Thursday’s track in mid-January.

Tombola, the mount of S’manga Khumalo, and Get Set look the main threats as Empress Josephine bids to notch the second win of her career.

Armchair ride

Saturday’s Turffontein meeting is the swansong for Mathew de Kock before his move to Australia, and the stable should have little trouble in taking Thursday’s fourth race with Gin Fizz.

A daughter of Soft Falling Rain, who was responsible for the top lot of R360,000 at last week’s Cape sale Gin Fizz, boasts far better form than any of her seven rivals and should be an armchair ride for Callan Murray.

Trainer Paul Matchett has his team in good form and his two-year-old Valyrian King looks the one to be on in the first race. The son of Duke Of Marmalade ran second to Slalom Queen last time out.

The early favourite in this 1,000m sprint is Ashley Fortune’s filly Elusive Woman, while it is worth noting that Sergeant York attracted support on his debut. He hails from the stable of Corné Spies that sent out the last three winners at Tuesday’s Vaal meeting.

Trainer St John Gray is also enjoying a good run and his filly Dance Class can mount a challenge against the favourite Fayrooz in the fifth race. The three-year-old was noted making good late progress at the Free State track a week ago.

Fayrooz, a daughter of Flower Alley, looks another promising mount for Murray as the De Kock inmate has finished close-up in her two outings.

Calvin Habib will partner Paul Peter’s Aussie import Seventh Of June in the seventh race and the six-year-old may appreciate reverting to a shorter distance.

However, the gelding looks more a place prospect than likely winner with two eight-year-olds, Tokyo Drift and Hidden Agenda, as well as Darkest Hour and Electromagnetic firmly in the mix in this 1,600m event.

Selections

First race: (11) Valyrian King (13) Elusive Woman (9) Sergeant York (8) Panama Kid

Second race: (1) Afternoon Tea (7) Greens (12) Rapid Fire (14) The Villa Grand

Third race: (14) Duchess Of Windsor (1) Doublethink (3) Elusive Jack (9) Lord Melborne

Fourth race: (1) Gin Fizz (8) Seemyvision (2) Before The Dawn (3) Deerupt

Fifth race: (12) Dance Class (15) Fayrooz (1) Lucky Shamrock (2) Cotopaxi

Sixth race: (3) Seven Patriots (2) Rivonia Boulevard (1) Bohica (5) Flash Burn

Seventh race: (2) Hidden Agenda (1) Tokyo Drift (6) Electromagnetic (4) Seventh Of June

Eighth race: (4) Empress Josephine (7) Tombola (11) Get Set (6) Sammi Moosa

