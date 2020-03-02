Raid by horses from US pays handsomely in $20m Saudi Cup

As far as a raid on the Middle East is concerned, the one by leading US trainers and jockeys on Saudi Arabia last weekend can be described as “highly successful”.

A YouGuv poll in 2018 showed that “more Americans see Saudi Arabia as an enemy rather than an ally and only a minority see the country as friendly to the US at all”.

Add in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi whose children are US citizens, and the subsequent action by the US in banning 16 Saudi nationals involved in the incident, and you would imagine Saudi Arabia is not exactly a holiday destination.

However, as top trainer Bob Baffert and veteran jockey Mike Smith pointed out in interviews, a record purse of $20m for the inaugural running of the Saudi Cup was something they had to be involved in so the long journey was worthwhile.

The end result in the race at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Rijadh was a 1-2-3 for US horses with Maximum Security — sensationally disqualified after winning the Kentucky Derby — taking the $10m first prize ahead of Midnight Bisou and Benbati.

Winning jockey Luis Saez was understandably ecstatic after the win. He said: “This is amazing, to win the race, to be here, to travel from far away and to have a victory for the US, for Panama, for all my people.”

There was not such a happy ending for jockey Mike Smith on the runner-up Midnight Bisou as he was slapped with a nine-day ban and $200,000 fine for excessive use of the whip.

Owned by Gary and Mary West, Maximum Security was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby for causing interference, but the astute Coolmore team in Ireland saw an opportunity and John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith bought into the horse. He will presumably stand in Ireland at the end of his career.

Provided the meeting is not lost due to heavy rain, the highest prize money at the Vaal on Tuesday is R100,000 and Candice Dawson’s runner Machali could take top honours in the fourth race.

A daughter of Dynasty bred at Klawervlei Stud, two-time winner, Machali, is trying 1,800m for the first time, but her dam Tigress did win over this distance.

There are a number of dangers including Geoff Woodruff's filly Moroccan Flame and Circle Of Latitude who represents the Alec Laird-S’manga Khumalo combination.

The seventh race also carries a purse of R100,000 and — though she only recently won a maiden event — Makara should go close for trainer Sean Tarry and in-form apprentice Luke Ferraris.

Mike de Kock’s runner Stage Dance looks a big threat as she finished fourth behind Rio’s Winter last time out and that winner went on to run second in the Gauteng Fillies Guineas.

Tarry (and this writer who owns a leg) will be hoping Latin Opus can leave the maiden ranks by winning the third race. This 1,800m contest looks a match between the Pomodoro gelding and Alec Laird's runner GI Joe.

Selections

1st Race: (7) Exultant (8) Urban Oasis (1) Belle View (12) Motheroftheworld

2nd Race: (1) Pluviophile (10) Bella Rosa (2) Eppagilia (11) Nu Bell

3rd Race: (2) Latin Opus (1) G I Joe (3) Fast Draw (4) Romantic Era

4th Race: (8) Machali (4) Moroccan Flame (5) Circle Of Latitude (1) Destiny's Game

5th Race: (9) Flying High (1) Magic Mila (10) Countess Trenton (2) Scent Of Evening

6th Race: (6) Ocean City (2) Winter Watch (1) Double O Eight (5) Impressive Duchess

7th Race: (9) Makara (7) Stage Dance (4) Promise (6) The Fifth Wave

8th Race: (13) Prix Eclips (11) The Makwakkers (2) Crime Scene (12) Shortstop