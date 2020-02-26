Sport / Other Sport

Promoters work on Tyson Fury’s fight with Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder has a contractual right to an immediate rematch, but he might be paid to forgo it

26 February 2020 - 14:37 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Tyson Fury. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Tyson Fury. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Bengaluru — Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants the new WBC heavyweight champion to fight fellow Brit Anthony Joshua next in a world-title unification bout, but says Deontay Wilder will first have to be persuaded to forgo an immediate rematch.

Fury claimed the WBC title in Las Vegas on Saturday with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

Wilder told The Athletic this week that he would exercise his option of a third fight, but Warren said he did not want to delay a mouthwatering matchup with Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

“I prefer to go straight to Joshua but that’s the contract,” Warren told the BBC. “If he insists on the fight, we’re locked into it.

“It has to be honoured unless we reach some accommodation for him to step aside. We could pay him to step aside if he wants to do that, but that’s his choice.

“It would be lucrative for him, but I have spoken to his manager and Deontay does believe he has the beating of Tyson, and he can knock him out,” added Warren. “I don’t believe that. I fancied Tyson to stop him before the fight at the weekend.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn had said a fight with Fury “will happen” and could be the biggest in the history of the sport. Joshua is set to face mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria next with talks continuing for a bout in June.

Reuters

