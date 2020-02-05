Sport / Other Sport

Midmar water safe to drink, says race organiser

Fears arose after the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works spillage in 2019

05 February 2020 - 15:39 David Isaacson
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The organiser of the weekend’s Midmar Mile annual swim has dismissed concerns over water quality‚ saying E coli levels are the lowest in the country and he is happy to drink the water at any point along the course.

“The water is perfectly safe to swim in‚” race organiser Wayne Riddin said on Wednesday.

He was reacting to fears following the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works spillage in 2019.

“The spill was on the other side of the dam [about 6km from the racecourse] and was contained,” Riddin said.

“We have done extensive testing and the E coli levels are in fact lower than any dam in the country — lower also than any of the previous events in the many years I have been involved.

“There is no way we as the organisers would place the health of thousands of entrants at risk. As the event organiser‚ I myself would be prepared to drink the water at any stage along the course.

“The Capital K event was successfully completed in December without incident or medical issues from swimmers. The race is going ahead as planned and we expect a phenomenal weekend of festivities as usual.”

