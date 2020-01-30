Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic thrashes Roger Federer, Barty party over

Serbian hails injured Swiss superstar as he heads to eighth Australian Open final

30 January 2020 - 17:14 Agency Staff
Novak Djokovic (L) pats Roger Federer after his victory during their men's singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 30, 2020. Picture: DAVID GRAY / AFP
Novak Djokovic beat an injured Roger Federer in straight sets to reach his eighth Australian Open final, as unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned top-seed Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes on Thursday.

Djokovic twice fought back from a break down in the first set and after dominating the tiebreaker he never looked back, winning 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 6-3 as Federer, who needed a medical timeout, faded.

“Respect to Roger for coming out tonight,” said the Serb, who is closing on his 17th major title. “He was obviously hurt. He wasn’t even close to his best in terms of movement.”

Djokovic, who has never lost a Melbourne semifinal or final, will play the winner of Friday’s clash between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s competition, Kenin, 21, upset Australia’s Barty and Garbine Muguruza downed Wimbledon champion Simona Halep to join the American in Saturday’s final.

Federer was hampered by a groin injury in his five-set quarterfinal with Tennys Sandgren, and rumours swirled that he might pull out of the semifinal.

The 38-year-old Swiss, a six-time champion at Melbourne Park, was cleared by a scan but he took the court rating his chances at only “3%” against Djokovic.

“I was playing with nothing to lose,” Federer said, adding: “Today was horrible to go through what I did.

“Nice entrance, nice send-off, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a 3% chance to win.”

Earlier, Barty sent Australian expectations soaring of a first home-grown winner since 1978. But aggressive 14th-seed Kenin saved two set points in each set to win 7-6 (8/6) 7-5 and battle into Saturday’s decider.

Moscow-born Kenin looked stunned at reaching her first Grand Slam final, at a tournament where she has often gone unnoticed while fellow Americans Serena Williams and 15-year-old Coco Gauff hogged the headlines.

“I’m just speechless, I honestly can’t believe this. I’ve dreamed about this moment since I was five years old. I’ve worked so hard to get here,” said Kenin, who was a baby when her family moved to the US with just a few hundred dollars to their name.

“She came up with some really great shots. I knew she wasn’t going to give it up to me — I really had to fight out here. There’s a reason she’s No 1.”

Kenin’s win came on a day when temperatures hit 38°C, prompting play to be suspended on outside courts following earlier problems with bushfire smoke, downpours, wind and muddy rain at the season’s opening major.

In the second women’s semifinal Muguruza, a two-time major winner but out of the seedings after a form slump, scrapped her way to a 7-6 (10/8) 7-5 win over fourth seed Halep.

“I wasn’t thinking that I was down, I was thinking keep going and at some stage you’re going to have an opportunity,” said the Spaniard, who came back from behind in both sets.

“Luckily I have 48 hours now to recover and get ready for the last match. We train all of our career to be able to play on this court and in front of this crowd.” 

AFP

