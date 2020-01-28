Six-times champ Andy Birkett shrugs off looming Drak record

Six-time champion Andy Birkett will return to Underberg as the hot favourite to retain his title at the N3TC Drak Challenge canoe marathon and establish himself as the race’s most prolific winner.

That does not enter the mind of the laid-back East Londoner, for whom statistics and record books are irrelevant. Birkett has equalled Ant Stott’s record of six Drak titles. A win on Saturday and Sunday will move Birkett clear at the top of the list of the race’s champions.

“It is the last thing on my mind,” said Birkett, who has won world championship titles in K1 and K2 to go with his nine Dusi titles.

“Every race is different to me,” he said. “I love the Drak, and I go to that race because I really enjoy the river and the whole area of Underberg.

“I will go there to race as hard as I can, but first and foremost I am there to have fun; the numbers don’t count.”

He shares a record with Stott, who earned the moniker “King of the Drak” for his dominance of the racing on the Umzimkhulu, but is modest about it.

“I did my first Drak as a Grade 8 at College and at that time I think Ant [Stott] was winning all his Draks,” said Birkett. “But I really don’t have any memories of that at all. That’s because I broke the nose off my boat early on in the top section and had to walk all the way to the Trout Hatcheries! It was a nightmare, and scared me away from the Drak for quite a few years,” said Birkett.

Birkett has shown his class on the river, winning six consecutive titles at the Drak Challenge, ranging from flood conditions to the tricky low water conditions that have prevailed for the past few years.

“The chances of us having a low Drak again this year are almost zero,” said Birkett, who added that he avidly followed the daily updates on the Drak WhatsApp group that posts pictures of the river levels.

“It has been hard, I won’t lie,” said Birkett. “I see pictures of the river up and paddlers having fun, and I want to jump right into my car and drive to Underberg.

“I feel like a little kid again, I am that excited to get to this year’s Drak,” the Team Euro Steel racer said.

