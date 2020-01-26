Herbert edges Bezuidenhout in Dubai Desert Classic play-off

Dubai — Lucas Herbert celebrated Australia Day with his first title on the European Tour when he beat SA’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout on the second play-off hole on Sunday to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

After hitting his second shot in the first extra hole into the water on the par-5 18th hole, Herbert made a terrific up-and-down for par, and then birdied the same hole a little later.

Bezuidenhout overshot the green with his second and failed to make his up-and-down from there.

Both Bezuidenhout and Herbert shot rounds of four-under par 68 in extremely difficult conditions at the Majlis course of Emirates Golf Club and set the clubhouse marker at nine-under par 279.

However, none of the leading players could after the third round catch up with the two as gusting winds of 48km/h and more wreaked havoc on the field.