Herbert edges Bezuidenhout in Dubai Desert Classic play-off
Australian Lucas Herbert beats SA’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout to win maiden European Tour title
Dubai — Lucas Herbert celebrated Australia Day with his first title on the European Tour when he beat SA’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout on the second play-off hole on Sunday to win the Dubai Desert Classic.
After hitting his second shot in the first extra hole into the water on the par-5 18th hole, Herbert made a terrific up-and-down for par, and then birdied the same hole a little later.
Bezuidenhout overshot the green with his second and failed to make his up-and-down from there.
Both Bezuidenhout and Herbert shot rounds of four-under par 68 in extremely difficult conditions at the Majlis course of Emirates Golf Club and set the clubhouse marker at nine-under par 279.
However, none of the leading players could after the third round catch up with the two as gusting winds of 48km/h and more wreaked havoc on the field.
It was the biggest final-round comeback in the 31-year history of the tournament.
Herbert had started the day five shots behind overnight leader Wu Ashun of China. The previous record was held by Tiger Woods who overcame a four-shot deficit in 2008.
It was the 24-year-old Herbert’s 50th appearance on the European Tour and the win is expected to lift him from 223rd in the world ranking to No 77 on Monday.
Three players — Dean Burmester of SA (72), Tom Lewis of England (74) and Adri Arnaus of Spain (70) — were tied third at seven-under par 281.
AFP