A hurting Impey’s dream of a treble shattered

Daryl Impey’s hopes and dreams of winning a third consecutive Santos Tour Down Under perished on the slopes of the Willunga Hill on the final stage of the race in Adelaide, South Australia, on Sunday.

The SA-born champion, who had gone into the final day wearing the leader’s ochre jersey, admitted he was “spent” after the 151.5km stage from McLaren Vale to the race’s iconic finish on Willunga Hill. He finished 23 seconds behind Australian Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who took second place on the day and the overall victory for the second time in his career. The stage was won by Briton Matt Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), who sprinted away to beat Porte by 3 sec.

“I came over the line spent. I knew I was out of it there once I got dropped and I just kept fighting to the line, trying to limit the damage and trying to save the podium,” said Impey, who took sixth overall, having gone into the final day with a 2 sec gap over Porte.

“It wasn’t a great day today. I struggled a bit there on the bottom slopes, perhaps paying for quite a busy week but, we gave it our all. I’m still happy with the performance, obviously disappointed with today but that’s how it goes.