Hard work pays off as Daryl Impey makes his move Down Under

As the winner of the last two editions of the Tour Down Under, Daryl Impey’s face is plastered all over the posters advertising the 2020 event.

There is, then, no little pressure for him to win for the third time on the bounce, a billing he lived up to on Wednesday by taking second on the second stage of the race into Stirling in South Australia.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider was outsprinted by former teammate Caleb Ewan on the uphill kick in the town in the Adelaide Hills. He now sits in third place overall, one second behind Australia’s Ewan (Lotto Soudal).

“Going into the final with those sprinters I thought it was going to be quite tricky to get bonus seconds today,” said Impey. “We gambled not to take any sprint bonuses and put everything on the finish line today because it’s a sprint that suits me.

“We walk away with six seconds and to come second out of that group there, that’s a pleasing result, especially after all of the hard work the guys did at the end there.”

Canny game

Impey, as he has done over the past two years at this race, has played a canny game, seeking to pick up bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints to give himself a buffer over the climbers for when the race heads to the hills proper.

Richie Porte, the Australian on the Trek-Segafredo team, is the man many expect to push Impey hard for the title, although he was involved in a crash in the final kilometres on Wednesday.

“I have nine seconds now, it’s a nice gap over some of the climbers but there’s still a lot of guys in the bike race. There’s a lot more guys in form here this year, but I’d rather have nine seconds in my pocket than none,” said Impey, the current SA champion.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] is going to be a difficult day, it’s a day you can lose more than nine seconds so it’s about going to the line and limiting the loss.”

It was a difficult day for fellow South African Ryan Gibbons, who was caught up in a crash with 1.5km to go. Gibbons, riding for SA’s Team NTT, was brought down in a pile-up that involved Italians Diego Ulissi and Elia Viviani, as well as Porte and Impey’s English teammate Simon Yates.