Recovering Hank McGregor guarded on Drak chances

After a tumultuous end to 2019, SA paddling king Hank McGregor will be at the 2020 N3TC Drak Challenge from February 1-2, but will not be putting any pressure on himself to contest for the title.

McGregor had a tough final three months of 2019 after he was diagnosed with shingles, which forced him out of action at the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in China and prevented him from not only competing, but training for large parts of the last three months.

The three-time Drak Challenge champion believes his illness has given him a fresh perspective on competing and he will go into 2020’s edition with an open mind.

“It was an obvious setback last year with my shingles but I am just taking it day by day,” the Euro Steel star said. “I am still recovering and just trying to stay healthy and not exert myself too much, but I am looking forward to paddling again.

“I am going into races a lot more relaxed and I have a different perspective on racing, but I am going to try to do as well as I can.”

The competitive element will never fade in McGregor as he looks beyond the Drak Challenge to a busy second half of 2020. However the veteran’s approach to the Southern Drakensberg classic has been revised drastically.

“Usually I would have had a busy festive period as I usually race the Cape Point Challenge and then train hard for the Drak and then the Dusi, but it has been very different this time around.

Many races

“I’m just going to go out there and enjoy myself and I hope that I have a clean race — unlike last year.

“Though last year was disappointing, it made me realise that there are so many races besides the race for first.

“You forget what the majority of the field are doing and that they all have races within the race, whether it be for the top 15 or 20. I appreciated seeing that perspective of the race last year.”

The Drak Challenge will give McGregor a good gauge for how his recovery is going, and though he is downplaying his challenge, he will always be someone to keep an eye on.

“I am going to race hard but there is no pressure, and if I am not at the sharp end of the race at the finish I’m not going to be disappointed.

“I’ve had to work my way back slowly and I am not there yet, but I am getting there and it is still going to be a long process,” McGregor added.

The Drak Challenge canoe marathon, presented by FNB, takes place in Underberg on February 1 and 2 2020.

• For more information visit www.drakadventure.co.za