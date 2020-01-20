Djokovic digs deep to beat Struff in Melbourne opener

Melbourne — Second seed Novak Djokovic was forced to work hard by Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in his first match of the Australian Open on Monday before prevailing 7-6 (5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 to stay on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.

Playing against an opponent he defeated both times in straight sets in the past, Djokovic lost his serve four times in the match on Rod Laver Arena, where he beat Rafa Nadal in the 2019 final to pick up a seventh Australian Open title.

The 32-year-old, however, managed to play at a different gear in the fourth set and in the end appeared in control of the match against the big-serving German.

“Overall it was a really solid start, especially in the second and the fourth set I played on a higher level. [I] served pretty good, lots of aces, high percentage of first serves in,” Djokovic said. “I felt kind of in control of the match. Even when I lost the third set I just felt like ‘if I am on the right level, I have the upper hand’.

“I ended this match in a good fashion, in a right way and this is very positive.”

Djokovic got off to a strong start for a 5-2 lead in the opening set but the German world No 37 fought back to level things at 5-5 before going down in a closely fought tiebreaker. The second set proved simpler for the winner of 16 Grand Slam singles titles as he converted two breakpoints while showing the same kind of form that helped him lead Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup title before arriving in Melbourne.

Struff persevered, breaking his opponent three times in the third set, but Djokovic wrested back initiative early in the fourth and closed the match out with the third break of the German’s serve. “I actually like tough first rounds in Grand Slams particularly,” said Djokovic. “Historically I had lots of success in Grand Slams where I had tough opponents in the first round.”

World No 3 Federer was briefly hauled off court while the roof was closed on Rod Laver Arena, before returning to complete a routine 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over American Steve Johnson.

Play also continued under the retractable roofs of Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena, but was impossible elsewhere as the heavy rain persisted. More rain is forecast for Tuesday, further threatening a tournament more often associated with extreme heat at the height of the Australian summer.

Officials said play would resume on the outside courts once the rain stops, but at least 18 of the 64 scheduled matches were called off for the day.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was done well before the downpour as she dismissed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2 6-4 in 80 minutes, smashing one powerful serve that broke a net fastening.

“It was really tough for me trying to control my nerves,” said Osaka. “It’s tough to play someone you’ve never played before in the first round of a grand slam.”

Williams, on the hunt for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, won the first set against Anastasia Potapova in just 19 minutes as she cruised to a 6-0 6-3 win in less than an hour.

“I feel like I can still improve and get better throughout this tournament, for sure. This is a good stepping stone for right now,” Williams said.

Reuters, AFP