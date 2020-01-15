Carlos Sainz ups Dakar lead with win in 10th stage as Fernando Alonso rolls

London — Spaniard Carlos Sainz took a big lead in the Dakar Rally on Wednesday after winning a 10th stage halted before the halfway point by strong winds and deteriorating conditions in the Saudi Arabian desert.

The Mini buggy driver, a two-times winner of the endurance event, had started only 24 sec clear of Toyota’s defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah but extended his lead to 18 min 10 sec.

The car category’s 534km special stage was halted after 223km, with the competitors travelling to the bivouac in liaison.

Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel, a 13-times Dakar winner, was in third place overall and a further 16 sec behind Al-Attiyah.

Two-times Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, Sainz’s compatriot, rolled his Toyota on the dunes and continued without a windscreen after losing more than an hour. He had started the day 10th overall but fell back to 14th.

“It was a dangerous stage with lots of difficult dunes. Several kilometres before the neutralised section, we got completely lost with Nasser and other drivers,” Peterhansel said.