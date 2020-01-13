CEO predicts fireworks at Cape Thoroughbreds

All roads lead to the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Thursday — that is the message from Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS) CEO Wehann Smith, as the company prepares to host its 10th Cape Premier Yearling Sale.

Smith said on Monday: “The catalogue is again premier in every sense of the word. We are expecting some fireworks at the top end. As usual, there will be bargains to be had and — with the recent good news on the export front — we are expecting some fierce competition in the middle market.

“Among the many lots which will draw huge attention is lot 174, who is a half-brother by Gimmethegreenlight to Queen’s Plate winner Vardy. He is a CTS Premier Sale graduate having been sold for R400,000 at the 2017 sale. He is the 37th individual grade 1 winner from this sale, which is an incredible statistic given that 2020 is only the 10th edition.

“But in my book perhaps the most telling statistic is that it has produced more than 10% stakes winners to horses catalogued — truly remarkable compared to any other sale in the world,” Smith said.

Horse racing newspaper The Sporting Post backs Smith’s optimism. In an editorial it says: “The quality of the 232 lots gracing the pages of the 2020 CPYS catalogue is as good as anything we have seen. With history boasting a proud 36 individual grade 1 winners and 156 stakes-winning graduates from this very platform, there is little to prove.”

Buyers have a host of stallions to choose from — there are 10 yearlings by champion sire Silvano, 12 by 2016 SA champion Trippi, eight by Var, sire of Vardy, six by deceased champion Dynasty and one lot by Aussie-based Zoffany, who sired some Royal Ascot winners in his first crop.

Four other sires whose progeny have excelled over the past 12 months are Gimmethegreenlight, Vercingetorix, What A Winter and Querari. They are represented by 20, 14, 23 and 13 yearlings respectively.

Gimmethegreenlight, winner of six races including the Queen’s Plate, has produced top performers such as Yulong Prince (formerly named Surcharge), Barahin, National Park and Third Runway.

Lammerskraal Stud is offering a filly by Gimmethegreenlight (lot 140), who is a half-sister to eight-time winner Capetown Noir and 11-time winner Across The Ice.

The draft of Vercingetorix, a son of Silvano, includes a filly from Maine Chance Farms (lot 43), a half-sister to Perfect Son, who won races in Germany and Belgium, and another filly, consigned by Klawervlei Stud (lot 79), who is the third produce of the seven-time winner Salutation.

Among the freshman sires are Rafeef, a son of Redoute’s Choice, Red Ray, who stands at the Birch Bros stud, German sire Quasillo, who is by Sea The Stars and Captain Al’s son William Longsword.

A possible sales-topper in the female department is lot 106, a filly by Dansili’s son Zoffany, consigned by Klawervlei Stud as agent. He ran second to Frankel in the grade 1 St James Palace Stakes at Ascot. This filly is a half-sister to Rail Trip whose nine career wins included the grade 1 Hollywood Gold Cup and three other grade 2 races. Irish auctioneer John O’Kelly will be looking forward to selling this lot.