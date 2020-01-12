Sport / Other Sport

Red-hot Grace unleashes birdie blitz to win SA Open

12 January 2020 - 18:18 Agency Staff
Branden Grace in action at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, January 12 2020. Picture: JOHAN RYNNERS/R&A/R&A/GETTY IMAGES
Branden Grace in action at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, January 12 2020. Picture: JOHAN RYNNERS/R&A/R&A/GETTY IMAGES

Four consecutive second-nine birdies powered Branden Grace to a three-shot victory on Sunday at the SA Open in Johannesburg and ended a 25-month trophy drought.

Grace began the back nine of the final round at Randpark Golf Club at 17-under-par and level with fellow South African and defending champion Louis Oosthuizen, the overnight leader.

His birdie rush began at 11 and continued through to 14 to turn the tide and give Grace a final-round 62 and his first silverware since winning the 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Grace completed the European Tour tournament in 263 shots, 21-under-par, with 2010 British Open champion Oosthuizen (68) second three strokes adrift.

Marcus Armitage (69) finished third on 268 and fellow Englishman Jack Senior (67) and South African Jaco Ahlers (69) shared fourth, one shot behind.

Apart from winning the SA Open, Grace took one of three 2020 British Open places up for grabs with the others going to Armitage and Ahlers. Oosthuizen qualifies automatically as the 2010 champion and Ahlers pipped Senior because of a higher world ranking.

The first person to hug Grace after he birdied the final hole was his one-year-son, followed by his wife, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

“It was a remarkable performance,” said Pretoria-born Grace after claiming his ninth European Tour success. “I played flawless golf today and my putter was red hot. This is a trophy I really wanted to get my hands on because it means so much for any South African to win on home soil.

“What an emotional day for the Grace family. I win the SA Open for the first time and my wife celebrates her birthday.”

Amid the disappointment of allowing a three-stroke overnight lead slip, Oosthuizen had the joy of scoring a hole in one at the eighth. His tee shot appeared to be heading right of the green, then hopped left off the fringe and rolled into the cup.

Armitage was equally thrilled after a birdie at the last hole — had he missed, Senior would have taken the British Open slot instead.

AFP

Veerman blitzes SA Open course for first-round lead

Texan birdies nine holes in error-free round of 62 to brighten his debut season on European tour
Sport
3 days ago

Thimba Jnr chases SA Open glory

South African believes the trophy is within his reach, and is aware of the stir this would cause
Sport
3 days ago

Shaun Norris driven to win SA Open for his dad

The South African golfer says having brother Kyle caddie for him helped after his dad passed away
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf has become an ally of the environment

Opinion

Tiger Woods leads by example as player and captain

Sport / Other Sport

Matt Jones holds off Louis Oosthuizen to win Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.