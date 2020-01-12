Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory

12 January 2020 - 19:31 Jonathan Barrett
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Serbia captain Nenad Zimonjic and his team celebrate after winning the ATP Cup final against Spain in Sydney, Australia, January 12 2020. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Serbia captain Nenad Zimonjic and his team celebrate after winning the ATP Cup final against Spain in Sydney, Australia, January 12 2020. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

Sydney — Novak Djokovic helped seal victory for Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup team event after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before playing a pivotal role in the deciding doubles match.

With the final locked at 1-1 after the singles were shared, Djokovic partnered veteran Victor Troicki to beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4 and win the title.

The 16-time grand slam champion proved to be a calming influence throughout, especially after the Serbian pair fell behind early in the match.

He used his powerful serve and fleet-footed returns to haul his country back into the first set and create a momentum shift Serbia rode all the way to a victory completed in the early hours of Monday.

Djokovic earlier beat Nadal 6-2 7-6(4), extending his dominance over the Spaniard on hard courts, a surface Nadal has not beaten him on since 2013.

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut completed a flawless tournament by defeating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1.

Reuters

Serena Williams downs Camila Giorgi for first win of 2020

Williams secures a straight-sets victory at the Auckland WTA Classic
Sport
5 days ago

Nadal insists Federer slam record not on his mind

Victory at the Australian Open would pull the Spaniard level with the world record-holder
Sport
4 days ago

Another bumper year for Frankie Dettori as he nears 50

Dettori celebrated his 49th birthday two weeks ago and has stated he has no intention of hanging up his saddle. Why would he?
Sport
5 days ago

