Sport / Other Sport

Shaun Norris driven to win SA Open for his dad

08 January 2020 - 00:05 Michael Vlismas
Shaun Norris of South Africa. Picture: MIKE EHRMANN/GETTY IMAGES
Shaun Norris of South Africa. Picture: MIKE EHRMANN/GETTY IMAGES

SA’s Shaun Norris is united with his countrymen in their quest to make sure the trophy of the SA Open remains on home soil.

But he also has another stronger motivation to win his national Open this week.

“As always, I’ll be playing for my dad,” said Norris, whose father Patrick passed away in July 2019.

“It was a big battle from the start of last year. It was hard to leave him and play tournaments, but he was the one who constantly told me to go and play. He didn’t want me to stay at home just for him. I made sure I did what he wanted me to do. That was his wish. I did it all for him,” he said of his strong performance on the Japan Golf Tour in 2019, when he finished second on the final Order of Merit with a win and nine top-10s.

It is a performance that has helped him come into this week at Randpark Golf Club as the third-highest ranked South African on the world golf ranking in 59th place behind Erik van Rooyen and defending champion and Louis Oosthuizen.

“The year worked out nicely. Finishing the year off like I did, I’m sure my dad would’ve been proud. It also helped having my brother Kyle caddie for me after my dad passed away.”

Norris joins a strong SA contingent that includes Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Brandon Stone, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Zander Lombard and Justin Harding.

Tiger Woods leads by example as player and captain

The 15-times Major champion motivated his team to beat the Internationals in the Presidents Cup
Sport
3 weeks ago

Confident Oosthuizen puts on his game face for the Presidents Cup

South African boosts confidence with his late charge at the Australian Open to snatch second spot
Sport
4 weeks ago

Matt Jones holds off Louis Oosthuizen to win Australian Open

South African’s final eagle putt not enough to reel in hometown favourite Down Under
Sport
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf tourism has potential to help tee off SA’s growth

Opinion

Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal wins at Leopard Creek despite blisters and a horror ...

Sport / Other Sport

People are scared to invest in SA because of crime, says Gary Player

Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.