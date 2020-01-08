Shaun Norris driven to win SA Open for his dad

SA’s Shaun Norris is united with his countrymen in their quest to make sure the trophy of the SA Open remains on home soil.

But he also has another stronger motivation to win his national Open this week.

“As always, I’ll be playing for my dad,” said Norris, whose father Patrick passed away in July 2019.

“It was a big battle from the start of last year. It was hard to leave him and play tournaments, but he was the one who constantly told me to go and play. He didn’t want me to stay at home just for him. I made sure I did what he wanted me to do. That was his wish. I did it all for him,” he said of his strong performance on the Japan Golf Tour in 2019, when he finished second on the final Order of Merit with a win and nine top-10s.

It is a performance that has helped him come into this week at Randpark Golf Club as the third-highest ranked South African on the world golf ranking in 59th place behind Erik van Rooyen and defending champion and Louis Oosthuizen.

“The year worked out nicely. Finishing the year off like I did, I’m sure my dad would’ve been proud. It also helped having my brother Kyle caddie for me after my dad passed away.”

Norris joins a strong SA contingent that includes Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Brandon Stone, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Zander Lombard and Justin Harding.