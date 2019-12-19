Hawwaam able to run circles around rivals

If — as most pundits believe — Hawwaam is the best horse in the country, the four year-old should beat his seven rivals in Saturday’s Premier Trophy at Kenilworth with the minimum of fuss.

Victory in the grade 2 race will only reveal Mike De Kock’s star four-year-old has had no problems with his journey to the Cape and is on course for the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on January 11.

Anton Marcus will again be in the saddle on Hawwaam and he is likely to consider last season’s Vodacom Durban July third, Twist Of Fate, as his most dangerous opponent.

A son of Master Of My Fate, Twist Of Fate was probably in need of the run when failing to justify favouritism in a 1,400m race at Durbanville in October.

Both Eyes Wide Open and Tap O’Noth boast substantial earnings, but this should be win number eight for the son of Silvano ahead of his big test in three weeks’ time.

The grade 1 Cape Guineas is a far more competitive affair with Anton Marcus faced with a wide draw on Silver Operator and stablemate, Cane Lime ’N Soda burdened with the outside stall.

Justin Snaith has three representatives — Sachdev, Captain Tatters and Wild Coast. With Richard Fourie booked for Sachdev the Silvano gelding would appear to be the stable-elect, but the well-drawn Captain Tatters — narrowly beaten by Silver Operator last time out — looks poised to run a big race.

One of the best pedigrees in the race belongs to Wild Coast, who is a son of Trippi out of the hugely talented Dynasty mare, Beach Beauty. Though she failed to justify favouritism on her last start and has been deserted by Fourie, it might be dangerous to leave Bernard Fayd’Herbe’s mount out of exotic bets.

Sean Tarry saddles four runners and will be expecting improved efforts from both Eden Roc and Putontheredlight. While he had no answer to stablemate Shango in the Guineas, Eden Roc should now be at his peak and can go well from a favourable draw.

Jockey Grant Behr will be pleased to have got the call to partner Putontheredlight and this Pomodoro colt’s last run in the Dingaans can be ignored as he cast a shoe during the race.

It is a tough race to predict the winner, but perhaps the best way to bet is to float the well-drawn, Captain Tatters, in the trifecta.

Turffontein hosts a nine-race programme on Saturday with the feature event the R150,000 Secretariat Stakes over 1,400m.

While the De Kock stable has a strong hand with four runners, the three-year-old that appeals most is Al Borak, who won his most recent race with top female jockey Hayley Turner in the irons.

There was no fluke about that win as Al Borak overcame a poor draw to win by four lengths and he will jump from a favourable barrier this time.

Of the De Kock quartet, Alameery (Warren Kennedy) and Vaseem (Callan Murray) possess strong credentials as both have shown ability in their three outings.

Jockey Denis Schwarz rides Al Borak for the first time and he will also be on the filly Victoria Paige, who is certain to start favourite in the first leg of the Pick 6.

TURFFONTEIN SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Captain Hindsight (11) Green Gunston (16) Marmalade Cat (2) Titelist

2nd Race: (5) Allez Les Bleu (6) Urban Oasis (10) Glowtoria (2) May Queen

3rd Race: (15) Ocean Forest (13) Diorama (11) Aztec (1) Wild Thoughts

4th Race: (1) Victoria Paige (4) Stage Dance (5) Lady Defiance (2) Snow Palace

5th Race: (1) Owlinthetree (7) Keep Smiling (4) Spero Optima (5) Hellofaride

6th Race: (7) Tropic Sun (6) Spiritofthegroove (3) Nawaasi (2) Montreal Mist

7th Race: (4) Al Borak (6) Alameery (7) Vaseem (2) Virtuosa

8th Race: (2) Frosted Steel (1) Flying High (7) Golden Spiral (4) Chouette

9th Race: (5) Akwaan (4) Ghalyoon (11) Curious (3) Eppagilia