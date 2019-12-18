In a year of upheaval for world tennis, a few things stayed the same

London — In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the hierarchy of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and new faces lighting up the women’s game, yet some things — notably the furniture at the top of men’s tennis — refuse to budge.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal dominated the Grand Slams, Djokovic beating Nadal and Roger Federer to claim the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal sealing a 12th French Open crown by beating Dominic Thiem and then fighting off young Russian Daniel Medvedev to win the US Open.

Federer missed out, most notably in heartbreaking fashion in Wimbledon’s longest men’s singles final, failing to convert two championship points before losing in a fifth-set tie-break triggered at 12-12 — a historic first for a Wimbledon final.

It left the 38-year-old Federer stuck on 20 Grand Slam titles and when Spaniard Nadal, 33, won the US Open a few weeks later he moved to 19 — bringing the world No 1 closer than ever to drawing level with his Swiss rival.

With Djokovic on 16 and the golden trio refusing to move aside, their battle for supremacy will recommence in a few weeks in Melbourne where a fearless new gang led by Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, winner of the ATP Finals title, Medvedev and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, to name just three, will believe they can usher in a new era of Grand Slam champions.

No-one is holding their breath for that, but in the women’s game the future has arrived.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, 22, beat Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open, backing up her 2018 US Open title. Ashleigh Barty, 23, became the first Australian woman to win the French Open since 1973, beating Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the final, and ended the year ranked as the Women’s Tennis Association’s (WTA) No 1.

At the US Open, Serena Williams had a fourth chance to equal Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but lost to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who in turn became the first Canadian to win one of the four majors.

The tennis season culminated in Madrid where the new incarnation of the 119-year-old Davis Cup was won by the Nadal-inspired home side, beating Canada in an emotional final in which Nadal’s teammate Roberto Bautista Agut won his singles match just days after the death of his father.

It was a memorable end to a long week that saw 18 nations do battle over 25 ties in the Soccer World Cup-type format that replaced the old World Group format spanning almost a year.

While it was an encouraging start, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and partner Kosmos, Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique’s investment company that is bankrolling the event to the tune of $3bn over 25 years, will need to make tweaks.