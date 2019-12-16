Green Point victory boosts Vardy’s chance of winning Sun Met

Vardy, the winner of Saturday’s WSB Green Point Stakes at Kenilworth, has had his price slashed to 11-2 for the Sun Met to be run on February 1 2020.

The four year-old — Business Day’s selection for the grade 2 race — won at odds of 7-1 for trainer Adam Marcus, but the son of Var is shorter in the market for the Met.

“He’s 11-2 with us for the Met after 16-1 was freely available before Saturday’s race,” said bookmaker Lance Michael on Monday. “I must add that I love the comment of my long-serving clerk, Eric, who said he considers there’s no more chance of Vardy staying the 2,000m of the Met than him ending up alive if he fell off the cliffs of Dover.”

Nevertheless, that race is a few weeks away and — for the time being — Marcus and jockey Craig Zackey will be reflecting on a memorable afternoon when the stable captured the grade 2 Green Point and the grader 1 Cape Fillies Guineas with R380,000 buy Mississippi Burning.

Marcus, son of legendary jockey Basil, has been training for only six years and took out his licence at the tender age of 22. There would not have been a prouder man in the country on Saturday night than his dad.

When this column assessed the Green Point on Friday, the suggestion was to take exactas floating Vardy (who did better than his footballing namesake as Leicester were held to a draw) with Do It Again, Rainbow Bridge and One World. Rainbow Bridge, winner of the Met last January, ran second and the exacta paid R28.

The next target for Vardy will be the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on January 11, and Marcus’s post-race comment on Saturday that his R400,000 buy was “only 75%-80% today” is worrying for his rivals.

Though Vardy clearly has the acceleration to win that 1,600m grade 1 race, a case can be made for him both staying and not staying the Met distance.

The four-year-old’s half-sister, Eros’s Girl, did win the Fairview East Cape Oaks over 2,000m, but her grandam Sunshine Lover only won over 1,200m. She produced the champion Ebony Flyer, who won eight races from 1,000m to 1,600m.