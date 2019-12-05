Sean Tarry has strength in Grand Heritage race

There is no law against backing two horses in one race and this could be the right move for punters with 28 runners set to contest Saturday’s WSB Grand Heritage at the Vaal.

With Thursday’s Turffontein meeting abandoned due to persistent rain, the going at the Free State track seems certain to be soft or heavy.

In an attempt to follow up last Saturday’s Summer Cup success, champion trainer Sean Tarry will have eight representatives in the field to try to capture the R281,250 first prize.

This column’s two tips for the 1,475m race are both trained by Tarry — Against The Grain (Luke Ferraris) and Aurelia Cotta (Devin Habib). Both are quoted at big odds in ante-post betting and the sponsors 119/25 a place about Against The Grain makes for plenty of appeal.

Ferraris has been among the winners lately and his mount, Against The Grain, should be cherry-ripe in his third outing after a seven-month break.

Stablemate Aurelia Cotta has performed well in her four starts this term. The mare finished only two lengths behind Summer Cup fourth Queen Supreme in a race at Turffontein in October.

Other Tarry inmates with chances are Social Order (Gavin Lerena), Sea Air (Kabelo Matsunyane) and recent course winner Cordillera (Athandiwe Mgudlwa).

Mike de Kock’s runners always demand the closest scrutiny and his four-year-old, Fired Up, is favourite in ante-post betting after two victories at Turffontein. The four-year-old will jump from an inside draw, but does act in soft going.

Another long shot who could make the places is Epic Dream, the mount of promising apprentice Cole Dicken. Trainer Candice Dawson’s charge will carry only 52kg and will also be fitted with blinkers.

There are three raiders from other provinces with Glen Kotzen and Tony Rivalland sending up Elusive Heart (Stuart Randolph) and Desolate Road (Mark Khan), respectively, while Gavin Smith’s three-year-old, Hooves Of Troy, makes the long haul from the Eastern Cape. None of this trio can be discounted.

Another runner prominent in the betting market is Riverstown, who represents the powerful combination of trainer Paul Peter and jockey Warren Kennedy. Though the son of Byword is taking on his elders, he goes to post boasting a win and three places from his four starts.

Whatever his fate on Social Order in the big race, Lerena should not return home without a winner as his mount, Martha, looks a banker bet in the first leg of the Pick Six. A daughter of Epsom Derby winner Camelot, Martha may have needed her recent run at Turffontein and — on pedigree — should relish the step up to 2,400m.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Duke Of York (1) Captain Hindsight (6) Dancing Flame (10) Green Gunston

2nd Race: (7) Namaqualand (1) Blue Spark (11) Storm Commander (12) Valetorio

3rd Race: (3) Trend Master (11) Dual At Dawn (14) Willo’thewisp (13) Up Early

4th Race: (3) Martha (1) The Jocelyn Tree (5) Carry Me Carrie (11) Nabeela

5th Race: (8) Evening Bell (7) Moroccan Flame (4) Jacko Boy (2) My Dream Chaser

6th Race: (7) Fly Away (11) Spring Break (1) Basadi Faith (2) Big Bay

7th Race: (11) Against The Grain (10) Aurelia Cotta (27) Epic Dream (16) Fired Up

8th Race: (2) Putontheredlight (5) In Cahoots (7) Oden (4) Mr Greenlight

9th Race: (2) Smiley River (7) Perfect Light (5) Pomander (3) Jive Express

10th Race: (8) Hawthorn (9) Big Myth (1) Miss Lexi (10) Maddox Tune