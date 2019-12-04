Sport / Other Sport

CT Pan fanboys over skipper Ernie Els

04 December 2019 - 19:23 Nick Mulvenney
Ernie Els. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Ernie Els. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Sydney — If Ernie Els had any concerns about his position as captain of Team International for next week’s Presidents Cup, they were certainly misplaced when it came to CT Pan.

Pan is preparing for the quadrennial team competition with Els, non-playing vice-captains KJ Choi and Geoff Ogilvy, as well as five of his teammates at the Australian Open this week.

Asked whether he had made plans to go for a team-bonding dinner with four-times major champion Els while they were in Sydney, the 28-year-old Taiwanese admitted he had not.

“I’m still too shy to ask,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s like a legend, a leader to me. I was honoured to get to play with him on Tuesday, nine holes with Abraham Ancer and KJ Choi and it was really cool for me, just watching him chipping around the green.

“It just gave me goosebumps because he’s won so many Majors and when I was little I watched him playing … so that was a really cool experience for me.”

Pan, who got his first win on the PGA Tour at the Heritage in South Carolina in April, said he is hoping to use the Australian Open, which starts on Thursday, to work particularly on his putting.

Els said his plans for taking on the US team led by Tiger Woods at Royal Melbourne next week are already well advanced and how his players get on in Sydney will not make any difference.

“My pairings are on my phone here and we’ve looked at quite a few different scenarios,” the South African said.

“It really doesn’t matter how the guys play this week, they’ve done their work, they’ve done the hard work of getting on the team.

“They don’t really have to prove much to me any more. It will be nice if they play well, but we’ve done the long-term form guide on all the players and I’m happy where they are.” 

Reuters

Big Easy leads strong local field for Alfred Dunhill Championship

Former world No1 and multiple Major winner Ernie Els will be joined by compatriots Stone, Mulroy and Sterne
Sport
2 weeks ago

Els names rookies Im, Niemann in Presidents Cup captain’s picks

Team to take on US in Australia
Sport
3 weeks ago

Internationals team in with a real chance in President’s Cup

Skipper Ernie Els knows Royal Melbourne well and in-form team have bonded ‘like 12 brothers’, says Louis Oosthuizen
Sport
1 day ago

Dustin Johnson out of World Challenge, but still eyes the Presidents Cup

World No 4 golfer opts to withdraw from tournament in the Bahamas to recover from knee surgery
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Internationals team in with a real chance in President’s Cup

Sport / Other Sport

Day wins Japan Skins as Woods emerges unscathed

Sport

Els and Woods in mythical replay of President’s Cup face-off

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.