Dustin Johnson out of World Challenge, but still eyes the Presidents Cup

Cary — World No 4 Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week.

Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in early September, announced the decision on Twitter. He said Tiger Woods, captain of the US team to take on the Internationals at the Presidents Cup in Australia, approved of the plan.

Johnson said that while the cartilage in his knee was fully healed, he felt he would be better off spending the week practising rather than playing.

“After a lot of careful thought and consultation, I have decided that it is in my best interest if I withdraw from next week’s Hero World Challenge,” he wrote. “I have informed captain Woods of my decision, which he fully supports and understands, and cannot wait to tee it up with him and my teammates next week in Australia.”

The World Challenge is an exclusive 18-man event which does not count as an official victory on the PGA Tour. The American Presidents Cup team is already missing world No 1 Brooks Koepka, who is rehabilitating from an injured knee.