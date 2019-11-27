SA racing’s Lewis Hamilton chases another big payday

Jockey Anton Marcus — the Lewis Hamilton of SA racing — will be hoping to end the year the same way he started when he rides the favourite Soqrat in Saturday’s Gauteng Chris Gerber Summer Cup at Turffontein.

A report earlier in November put Hamilton’s net worth at $285m (R4.2bn). Marcus can only blink in disbelief when he sees that figure. However, at the end of January 2019, Marcus earned more money in a single day in the history of the sport when riding three feature race winners at the Sun Met meeting at Kenilworth. Our report estimated his percentage of the wins would have netted him R785,000.

So if the 49 year-old wins Saturday’s big race he will bank another R120,000. There is no chance of his bank manager coming knocking at his door.

Trainer Mike de Kock is chasing his 10th Summer Cup success and Aussie import Soqrat heads his challenge with the ruling second favourite, Barahin.

“We’ve eased Soqrat to 33-10 in our latest betting — obviously he’s the class horse in the race but the fact remains he’s tackling 2,000m for the first time,” said bookmaker Lance Michael on Wednesday.

“We have his stablemate Barahin firm at 7-2 and Queen Supreme is back to 6-1 after briefly touching 7-1 ,” he added.

De Kock points to the fact that — on pedigree — Soqrat is far from certain to stay the trip, but he can point to a great performance with Marcus in the saddle in the 1,800m Champions Cup at Greyville.

The many-times champion trainer has two of the most experienced riders in the jockeys’ room in his corner, and Bernard Fayd’Herbe, who partnered Pocket Power to so many famous victories, is sure to get the best out of his mount Barahin.

The filly Queen Supreme has been the subject of sustained support in the last 10 days and the daughter of Exceed and Excel is drawn in the middle of the pack at barrier 10. This is slightly better than stablemate Atyaab, who will jump from stall 13.

A significant market mover is Sean Tarry’s four-year-old Al Mutawakel.

“The 16-1 about him has been snapped up and he’s now a 13-1 chance with us,” said Michael.

Tarry was at the Vaal on Tuesday to welcome another two winners for the stable and he will be hoping it is a good omen for Saturday when he also runs Eden Roc in the Dingaans.

While Eden Roc should be cherryripe for this grade 2 contest, Michael reports an avalanche of money for De Kock’s charge Marshall.

“De Kock’s impressive recent winner Frosted Gold is favourite, but the money’s come for Marshall like they know the result, said Michael”

Fayd’Herbe rides Promiseofamaster for the first time in this race and punters could consider taking a double with him to place and Queen Supreme to win the Cup.

The De Kock stable sends three runners to Thursday’s Vaal meeting and jockey Callan Murray could notch a double on Western Vision (second race) and Alramz (seventh).

VAAL SELECTIONS

1st Race: (16) Abia (4) Doublethink (12) Orphelin Noir (10) Iron Duke

2nd Race: (16) Western Vision (1) Allez Les Bleu (4) Tartan Dancer (6) Constantia

3rd Race: (5) Urban Rock (7) Ftzwilliam (8) Sporting Monarch (12) Greasepaint

4th Race: (8) Gemcutter (15) Sweet Trial (16) What A Joker (9) Eastern Healer

5th Race: (7) Frosted Steel (4) Green Top (6) Stage Dance (1) Cordillera

6th Race: (1) Miss Khalifa (3) Lady Lexington (13) Kisumu (15) Cosmic Mist

7th Race: (6) Alramz (2) Mythical Bolt (4) Prince Of Venice (3) Ring Of Fire

8th Race: (8) Fife (2) At Hand (3) Knight Owl (1) Zeal And Zest

Latest betting

Summer Cup

33-10 Soqrat

7-2 Barahin

6-1 Queen Supreme

11-1 Cascaoedia

13-1 Al Mutawakel, Roy Had Enough

15-1 Zilzaal

16-1 Atyaab

20-1 Green Haze, Dawn Assault, Divine Odyssey

25-1 Others

Dingaans

15-10 Frosted Gold

5-2 Marshall

33-10 Eden Roc

8-1 Promiseofamaster

10-1 Astrix

16-1 Others

Source: Bookmaker Lance Michael