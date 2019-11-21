Take Queen Supreme to double your Christmas bonus

Investec is a company often mentioned in this newspaper and today we take a leaf out of its book and suggest an investment which will hopefully double readers’ Christmas bonuses.

Of course, not everyone receives a bonus at this time of the year. However, many people countrywide rely on their bonus to cover festive season expenses and this recommended bet is aimed at them.

The horse: Queen’s Supreme

The race: The Gauteng Chris Gerber Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on November 30.

The bet: Mike de Kock's filly must run in the first four in the 20-runner field.

Bookie offer: “I am offering 2-1 Queen Supreme to finish in the first four — if a punter confirms they are a regular reader of Business Day he or she may get a stretch,” quipped bookmaker, Lance Michael on Thursday.

The barrier draw for the R2m race was made on Wednesday and there was mixed fortune for the five runners from the powerful De Kock stable.

Queen’s Supreme drew in the middle at stall 10 which will not displease jockey Callan Murray, but ruling favourite Soqrat, a

5-2 chance with Michael, drew out at gate 14 to make life difficult for Anton Marcus.

Barahin, the 3-1 second favourite and mount of Bernard Fayd'Herbe, drew eight so he fared better than stable companion Soqrat.

Cascapedia was allotted the favourable draw of four and connections of 2018’s victor Tilbury Fort were ecstatic when the gelding drew barrier three.

The first person up to the podium was Gerald Sadlier, the flamboyant owner of last season’s Empress Club Stakes winner Camphoratus. His expression went from hope to despair when trainer Robbie Hill’s mare drew stall 17.

Al Mutawakel just managed to make the final field and there was good news for this progressive son of Silvano with the four-year-old set to jump from stall two. Sean Tarry is still to declare jockeys for three of his four runners.

Turffontein host a nine-race card on Saturday and recent Ready-To-Run Cup winner Spiritofthegroove and De Kock's filly Gin Fizz are set to clash in the R200,000 Fillies Mile over 1,600m.

Both three-year-olds are trying this trip for the first time and — on pedigree — should stay the distance. Gin Fizz is reunited with Gavin Lerena who rode the daughter of Soft Falling Rain four times last season.

The joker in the pack could be Spiritofthegroove’s stablemate Sidonie. The Dynasty filly has let her backers down in her last two starts, but the step up in distance should be ideal.

Though Paul Peter’s runner Summer Pudding is unbeaten in her two outings, this is a tough test for this choicely bred filly and she may battle to complete the hat-trick.