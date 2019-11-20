Sport / Other Sport

I’ll keep going as long as I can, Federer says

20 November 2019 - 14:21 Rohith Nair
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev in their exhibition tennis singles match in Santiago, Chile, on November 19, 2019. Picture: AFP/CLAUDIO REYES
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev in their exhibition tennis singles match in Santiago, Chile, on November 19, 2019. Picture: AFP/CLAUDIO REYES

Bengaluru — Roger Federer first thought about how long his playing career would last in 2009, but a decade later the 38-year-old is still going strong and says he will keeping playing until his body decides otherwise.

Federer won his most recent Grand Slam in January 2018 when he claimed his sixth Australian Open, but the Swiss has won seven ATP titles since then, taking his career tally to 103.

Federer, who ended 2019 behind Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the world rankings, said he cannot predict when he will stop playing.

“My retirement will depend on my health. At the moment I do not see any reason to retire,” the 20-times Grand Slam champion told reporters ahead of his exhibition matches in South America. “I did not think I would play beyond 35, 36 years, and here I am. I am doing well physically. I cannot predict when it will be the time to stop.

“I think in 2009 I questioned it for the first time. [It has been] 10 years and here I am. I’m exactly where I wanted to be at this age.”

Federer is six titles shy of American Jimmy Connors’s record of 109 in the Open era.

“With age, everything gets a bit more difficult,” Federer added. “But at the same time, with experience also you can savour the moments more.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end. I hope it’s just going to be somewhat emotional, I guess, and nice … I just hope it’s going to be good, the whole process, and not too difficult.” 

Reuters

New era or false dawn? Tsitsipas win invites caution

The long-promised challenge to tennis’s Big Three seems closer, but next season will reveal more
Sport
2 days ago

Federer stays alive at ATP Finals with Berrettini win

Chasing his seventh title, Swiss master seals win with an ace
Sport
1 week ago

Roger Federer vows to push harder after Thiem defeat

Match-up with Djokovic on Thursday looks crucial
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

New era or false dawn? Tsitsipas win invites caution

Sport / Other Sport

Federer stays alive at ATP Finals with Berrettini win

Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer vows to push harder after Thiem defeat

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.