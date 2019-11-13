Mercurial Hawwaam under the spotlight at the Vaal

The career path of Mike de Kock’s star colt Hawwaam has resembled a malaria patient’s temperature chart so far in 2019 — it has been a series of ups and downs.

The ups came in March, May and June with victories in the SA Classic, Champions Challenge and Daily News 2000, while the downs occurred when he bolted before the SA Derby and — more sensationally — when withdrawn at the start of the Vodacom Durban July.

De Kock has a Cape campaign planned for Hawwaam, but first the son of Silvano must come through an acid test of his behaviour in the eighth race at the Vaal on Thursday.

Anton Marcus flew up from Durban to put the four-year-old through a stalls test and he will be at the Free State track on Thursday to partner the colt for a third time.

In his distinguished career, De Kock has never shown any nervousness however big the occasion. Yet there just might be a butterfly or two in his stomach as Marcus approaches the starting stalls on Thursday afternoon.

Likely winner

Thursday’s contest is over 1,200m and should be too sharp for Hawwaam, yet top horses can often surprise over what pundits sees as to be an unsuitable distance.

Even so, Sean Tarry’s runner Chimichuri Run looks a more likely winner and will have benefited from his recent outing when a close fifth in the Joburg Spring Challenge. The son of Trippi cost owner Chris van Niekerk R1.1m as a yearling and to date has earned more than R1.5m.

The only other possible winner is Rebel’s Champ — a talented performer on his day though it is a while since he visited the No 1 box. It is unquestionably a meeting with tons of interest as Tarry’s talented filly Celtic Sea also takes on eight rivals in the seventh race.

Despite not having raced since July, Celtic Sea should still justify what are sure to be cramped odds and Gavin Lerena — entrusted with the ride on Thursday — will be delighted to be on one of the champion trainer’s top performers.

The 1,450m should be too sharp for Celtic Sea’s stablemate Return Flight so the right horse for the swinger could be Aussie-bred mare Ancient Spirit.

Celtic Sea will be a banker bet for most punters. Another female who looks tough to beat is Laconia in the sixth race over 2,400m.

Muzi Yeni has run a few places as a four-year-old and will be keen to find the winner’s enclosure this time.

As jockey Brian Nyawo does not get too many winning chances he will be out to impress the De Kock stable when he rides Local Knowledge in the second race. The colt made a pleasing debut at Turffontein in October.

Local Knowledge should start at attractive odds because his rivals include two promising sorts in Rock The Kazvar (Diego De Gouveia) and Different Light (Gavin Lerena).

The newcomers in this 1,000m sprint include sons of top sires such as Silvano, Gimmethegreenlight, What A Winter and Oratorio.

Selections

First race: (4) Flower Season (14) At First Light (7) Nazareth (6) Candy Cane

Second race: (2) Local Knowledge (12) Rock The Kazvar (16) Different Light (4) Titelist

Third race: (6) Akwaan (1) Endangered (5) Stone Judgement (19) Guadeloupe

Fourth race: (12) Great Warrior (19) Var Aglow (20) Willo’thewisp (1) River Jordan

Fifth race: (6) Our Man In Havana (14) Banha Bridge (5) My Kingdom (7) Fire To The Rein

Sixth race: (1) Laconia (5) Miss Cap Mala (2) The Jocelyn Tree (7) Can Can

Seventh race: (1) Celtic Sea (6) Ancient Spirit (2) Return Flight (3) Desert Rhythm

Eighth race: (2) Chimichuri Run (1) Hawwaam (3) Rebel's Champ (6) Clever Guy

Ninth race: (6) Ring Of Fire (4) Starflash (1) Scoop (12) Precious Stone