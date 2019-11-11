Siblings of grade 1 winners go on sale

The CTS Ready-To-Run (RTR) Sale — to be held at Durbanville racecourse on November 22 — could possibly be the first RTR sale to offer siblings to 10 grade 1 winners.

Consequently, it is no surprise that Cape Thoroughbred Sales are advertising the event as their “best-ever catalogue” for the 169 lots include some well-related two-year-olds. They are:

Lot 7: An Oratorio colt offered by Vermaak Equine (as agent) who is a half-brother to Durban July winner Big City Life. The mare Dollar Crisis has also produced the four-time winner Cash Register.

Lot 55: A Flower Alley colt offered by Beaumont Stud who is a half-brother to six-time, but ill-fated, Noah From Goa. His six wins included the grade 1 Cape Guineas.

Lot 90: A Silvano filly also offered by Beaumont Stud who is a half-sister to French Navy, champion three-year-old colt in 2014/15. Champion trainer Sean Tarry won over R5m with the son of Count Dubois, so is sure to run his expert eye over this one.

Lot 116: An Uncle Mo colt offered by Millstream Stud (as agent) who is a half-brother to the American grade 1 winner Rail Trip. His nine wins included the Hollywood Gold Cup.

Lot 121: An Oratorio filly offered by Vermaak Equine (as agent) who is a half-sister to grade 1 winner Guiness. His big win came in the Gold Medallion at Scottsville.

Lot 136: A Coup De Grace colt offered by Soetendal Estate (as agent) who is a half-brother to seven-time winner Link Man. He was Champion two-year-old colt in 2009/10.

Lot 146: Another Coup De Grace colt offered by Soetendal Estate (as agent) who is a half-brother to the six-time winner Seventh Plain. His grade 1 victory came in the Gold Medallion at Scottsville.

Lot 150: A Visionaire colt also offered by Soetendal Estate (as agent) who is a half-brother to a host of winners including Viva Maria, Bichette and Pilou. Another two-year-old Tarry will be examining as he has had considerable success with the produce of the mare Bardot.

Lot 155: A What A Winter colt offered by Soetendal Estate (as agent) who is a half-brother to the 10-time winner Via Africa. The mare Bump ’n Grind is also the dam of seven-time winner Elusivenchantment.

Lot 163: A Jackson colt offered by Beaumont Stud who is a half-brother to the seven-time winner Coral Fever. His big win came in the Champions Challenge at Turffontein.

There are numerous other lots sure to keep auctioneers Graeme Hawkins and Andrew Miller on their toes and the very first lot should sell well as he is a son of Coup De Grace and a half-brother to the three-time winner Master Of Note.

Gimmethegreenlight, whose progeny earned more than R14m last season, has a colt (lot 25) from Nadeson Park Stud and this colt is a full-brother to the 10-time winning champion Zimbabwean filly Simona.

There are five two-year-olds by Judpot on the sale and Klawervlei Stud (as agent) are offering a colt (lot 29) who is a half-brother to the grade 3 winner Eighth Wonder.

Head Honcho flew the flag for Querari last season and Normandy Stud have a nicely named colt (lot 32) Happy Chappy, who is a half-brother to another grade 3 winner Crowd Pleaser.

Duke Of Marmalade is another sire with five of his progeny on the sale and Drakenstein Stud (as agent) have consigned a colt (lot 40) who is the second produce of the four-time winning Dynasty mare Irish Myth.

Var has four of his offspring on the sale and Paarl Diamant Estate (as agent) are offering a colt (lot 44) who is the sixth produce of the mare Joshua’s Mistress, who has already produced winners in Mr Bond and Rommel.

Dynasty’s son Paddy O'Reilly won five races and Vermaak Equine (as agent) have a half-brother (lot 135) to the Kenilworth Cup winner by What A Winter.