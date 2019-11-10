Sport / Other Sport

Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

Inspired French break 16-year drought to lift trophy

10 November 2019 - 21:16 Ian Ransom
Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France talk at the Fed Cup final tennis competition between Australia and France in Perth, Australia, November 10 2019. Picture: RICHARD WAINWRIGTH/REUTERS
Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France talk at the Fed Cup final tennis competition between Australia and France in Perth, Australia, November 10 2019. Picture: RICHARD WAINWRIGTH/REUTERS

Melbourne — France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive point, grinding down Ash Barty and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 in the doubles to seal France’s third title in the team event and leave a heaving crowd of 13,842 at Perth Arena deflated.

Edged out 3-2 on home soil by the Czech Republic in the 2016 decider, Mladenovic and Garcia were resolved to avoid a repeat of that heartbreak, and they played fearlessly on the blue hardcourt.

“It’s lots of emotions to share this with Caroline after three years ago [when] we failed on the last step of the tie,” Mladenovic said courtside. “Today we just wanted to take this little rematch for ourselves. It’s just not describable how we feel.”

Mladenovic was key to France’s triumph, unbeaten in her three rubbers and having come back from a set down to stun world No 1 Barty in the reverse singles earlier in the day.

Paired with the French No 1, Garcia put her 6-0 6-0 humiliation by Barty in the Saturday singles behind her and proved a menace for Australia throughout the doubles decider.

“I’m not sure if I’m completely relaxed because it was a crazy weekend for everyone,” she said. “We played a great match and it was very tense. Of course it’s a lot of stress but I think we managed it very well.”

She and Mladenovic rallied from an early break down in the first set and saved a slew of break points in the second as the desperate Australians battled to stave off defeat. Australia saved two championship points at 5-2 in the second set but Mladenovic capped her superb weekend by serving out the match.

The pair slumped to the floor in relief before being wrapped in a group hug with their teammates as a rowdy pocket of blue-clad French fans roared their approval from the terraces.

Reuters

Naomi Osaka beats Petra Kvitova in thrilling WTA finals opener

World No 3 maintains her unbeaten record over Czech player
Sport
2 weeks ago

Henrik Stenson unfazed over security before Hong Kong Open

Numerous events have been cancelled due to antigovernment protests but the Swede says the competition should be safe
Sport
5 days ago

Novak Djokovic ready for ‘big task’ to grab year-end top spot

The 16-time Grand Slam champion has Pete Sampras’s record in sight
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.