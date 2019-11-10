Australian boxer Dwight Ritchie dies while sparring

Sydney — Australia’s boxing community was in shock on Sunday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph said he took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collapsed. He could not be revived. It said he was sparring in Melbourne with Michael Zerefa, who is preparing for a rematch with Jeff Horn, a former WBO welterweight champion.

Ritchie’s promoter, Jake Ellis, confirmed the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness and shock to announce that the fighting cowboy Dwight Ritchie sadly passed away today doing what he loved,” he said. “As Dwight’s promoter and friend it’s unbearable to accept the tragic news that’s just surfaced.”