Henrik Stenson unfazed over security before Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong — Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson says he has no concerns about security ahead of November’s Hong Kong Open as the tournament looks set to go ahead despite ongoing civil unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Numerous sporting events have been cancelled in the territory due to antigovernment demonstrations over the past several months but the Swede says the European Tour event at Fanling should be safe for players and spectators.

“I’ve never had any real concerns travelling anywhere in the world to play golf,” said Stenson, who headlines a field that also includes former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

“We have a Tour and they always put the safety of players and fans first. It’s something that I leave for the European Tour as part of the staging of this event, and whenever there’s the go-ahead to play a golf tournament I’m there ready to play.

“It’s never been a concern of mine.”

The protests began in June over a now-shelved controversial extradition bill that kick-started a series of demonstrations that have turned increasingly violent.