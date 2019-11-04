Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic ready for ‘big task’ to grab year-end top spot

04 November 2019 - 15:50 Agency Staff
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after victory in the Mens Singles Final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada on day 7 of the Rolex Paris Masters, part of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 held at the at AccorHotels Arena on November 3, 2019 in Paris, France. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after victory in the Mens Singles Final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada on day 7 of the Rolex Paris Masters, part of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 held at the at AccorHotels Arena on November 3, 2019 in Paris, France. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS

Paris — Novak Djokovic says he is ready for the “big task” of trying to win the ATP Tour Finals in London and claim the year-end world No 1 spot for a record-equalling sixth time.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion sealed his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov, but was  usurped by the injured Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings on Monday.

Nadal said he will fight until it is “impossible” to be fit for the start of the season-ending championships on November 10. If the Spaniard does not play or fails to win a round-robin match at the finals, Djokovic must claim two group-stage victories and make the final to pass him.

Djokovic would also be sure of the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal does not reach the semis.

“There’s always a chance that I win all my matches in London, that I play well. I have done it in the past, and I like playing there,” said the 32-year-old, who has won five ATP Finals titles.

“But it’s [an] extremely difficult task considering who my opponents are going to be. You’re playing [a] top-10 player every single match. So that’s a big task on my end that I have to focus on.

“And as a consequence, of course, if I manage to get the year-end No 1, that would be fantastic.”

Djokovic is bidding to equal Pete Sampras’s record of finishing six years as the world’s best player, while Nadal is looking to achieve the feat for the fifth time.

“It is a motivation and a goal every day,” said Djokovic. “It is a goal that I have as a professional tennis player to win as many grand slams as possible and also to be No 1 worldwide for as long as possible.”

The 33-year-old Nadal could have ended the race for top spot by winning the Paris title, but he withdrew before his semifinal against Shapovalov with an abdominal muscle strain.

Djokovic has enjoyed yet another fantastic season, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon among his five titles. That looked a long way off when his comeback from a long-standing elbow injury suffered a setback in 2018 with a shock French Open quarterfinal defeat by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

But he has since added four major titles, having also claimed the 2018 Wimbledon and US Open crowns.

Djokovic — who is closing in on Nadal, who has 19, and Federer, with 20, on the all-time list of grand slam titles — says he is hoping to play on for as many years as possible.

“I would like to play tennis for a long time. I don’t know how long that is going to be, but I wish to really play pretty long. So hopefully you’ll be seeing me around for many more years.”

Djokovic’s victory on Sunday delivered his 34th masters title and his 77th on the ATP tour in total. 

AFP

Medvedev mauls Zverev to lift Shanghai Masters title

German who started the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record in his favour concedes that his Russian opponent is probably the world’s best player
Sport
3 weeks ago

Andy Murray to make Grand Slam return at Australian Open

Former world No 1 who has been returning to fitness commits to extending his comeback into the majors
Sport
3 weeks ago

Nick Kyrgios gets a 16-week ban and is to see a mental-health coach

The ban is suspended but comes with a $25,000 fine for ‘aggravated behaviour’
Sport
1 month ago

SA’s No 2 tennis player Lloyd Harris to woo Anderson for Davis Cup

Global star would be a big boost to the team, says youngster
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Andy Murray to make Grand Slam return at Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev mauls Zverev to lift Shanghai Masters title

Sport / Other Sport

Serena Williams routs Maria Sharapova in US Open start

Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.