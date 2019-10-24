Sport / Other Sport

Home talents vie with Tiger Woods for Zozo spotlight

Two Japanese players well placed among the leaders after first round

24 October 2019 - 16:48 Andrew Both
Tiger Woods. Picture: REUTERS
Tiger Woods. Picture: REUTERS

Chiba — The only thing Japanese fans want to see more than a Tiger Woods victory at the Zozo Championship this week is a win by a home-grown talent.

Their two favourite sons, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa, were well placed after the first round at Narashino Country Club on Thursday.

Matsuyama shot five-under-par 65 and was one stroke behind leaders Woods and Gary Woodland, while Ishikawa was four back on 68. The sell-out gallery gave the event an atmosphere like a major.

“I was excited that fans were calling out my name so it became my motivation,” said Matsuyama. “We don’t normally have such big crowds. It reminded me of the Japan Open three years ago when I played with [2013 Masters champion] Adam Scott.”

But Matsuyama, who was ranked as high as second in the world only two years ago, did not sound convinced he could stay with the leaders the rest of the way.

Asked to assess his game, he said: “If I start telling what is bad, it would be endless.”

While Matsuyama has enjoyed better success to date, Ishikawa remains a beloved figure in his homeland, 13 years after bursting on to the scene by winning a Japan Tour event as a 15-year-old amateur.

After carding an albatross in Wednesday’s pro-am, which was a wasted effort, he was solid if unspectacular on Thursday when the real action began.

“We almost had as many fans in one day as we usually have in a full week,” Ishikawa said. “I think all the players on the PGA Tour could tell by the atmosphere how much the Japanese golf fans were looking forward to this moment. It was fresh and exciting.”

Ishikawa said he had noted that Woods had been three over par early. The American subsequently made nine birdies and Ishikawa was impressed.

“Hearing he finished at six [under] gave me chills,” he said.

Reuters

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

PGA Tour vows to never leave Japan

Sport / Other Sport

Day wins Japan Skins as Woods emerges unscathed

Sport

Justin Thomas holds off rival to win second CJ Cup title in three years

Sport

Why Mauritius was named golf destination of the year

Life / Travel

Ernie Els back for Sun City Challenge

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.